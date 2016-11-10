Number 70 hit-and-run … Witnesses claim businessman’s security beat carpenter, ran body over with car

family wants Ramjattan to intervene

The lifeless and badly wounded body of a young father of two, Faiyaz Narinedatt, 26, of Lot 36, No 70 Village, that was discovered on the public road has left many questions unanswered despite initial reports that it was a “hit and run”.

Witnesses are now coming out with a story that suggests foul play.

Relatives of Narinedatt are set on the belief that their loved one was murdered and his cause of death was staged because of the influence of a businessman in the area.

The witnesses joined forces and reportedly went to the relatives who have since printed flyers asking for help in solving the matter.

According to the information provided, on Monday, October 31, 2016 a businessman hosted a party after a small presentation ceremony was held on his premises at No 70 Village.

The event included ranks of the Community Policing Group and friends and family of the businessman. The party ran into the wee hours of November 1, 2016.

According to the information the eyewitnesses provided, around 2:00 am Narinedatt was asked to exit the businessman’s premises because of an alleged disagreement that erupted between the two.

Faiyaz was reportedly hesitant in leaving when one out of the many bodyguards of the businessman was ordered to remove him.

It was during that time, the eyewitnesses said, that the 26-year-old received his first blow from a dreadlocked security worker. The security worker lives at No 52 Village, Corentyne.

Faiyaz was allegedly beaten by three other male individuals (names withheld) with broken pickets, batons and bottles.

This publication understands that Narinedatt was so badly beaten that it affected his ability to walk and talk. His battered body was then allegedly placed into the trunk of a car owned by an individual (name and license plate provided) and subsequently driven to the public road.

The witnesses reported further that the intention was to drive over Narinedatt’s body to make it seem like an accident.

However, the car that transported his body out to the public road was too low. The car of another man was used to drive over the carpenter.

Kaieteur News understands that the carpenter was already dead when this was done.

It was disclosed that the men later cleaned the trunk of the car used in the moving of the carpenter, of the blood.

Witnesses are claiming that the matter is being covered up and made to look like a hit-and-run. A post mortem conducted on the body indicated that he died of a fractured skull and spine. These injuries were deemed by investigators to be consistent with someone being hit and run over by a moving vehicle.

Narinedatt’s shirt was discovered with dried mud near the home of the businessman along with his slippers.

However, the “rasta bodyguard” is claiming the shirt belongs to him. Relatives are denying this.

Meanwhile, Bebi Shakira Aziz, the dead man’s mother, is calling on the Head of State, David Granger, and the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, to zero in on the matter.

“I don’t want no police from Berbice to investigate because they are all involved…”

Aziz stressed that Narinedatt was her only child with a young wife and two small children- two years and six months old.

The widow of Narinedatt, Pooja Pitam, still in shock and grief, was overseas at the time of his death.

She said no police rank visited her home.

The interview was cut short when one of the persons accused of being involved in the matter rushed into the yard and in the presence of the reporters attempted to attack Narinedatt’s father. He left the yard hurling insults and threats to the family.

The family is pleading with higher authorities to intervene into the matter and to bring justice to Narinedatt.

He was laid to rest on Sunday.