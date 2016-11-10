More support for Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era Futsal tourney Sankar Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper on board

Sankar Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper are on board as sponsors for the New Era, Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tournament which will be played from November 25 with action for the Mackenzie Hard Court in Linden and running for nine nights, concluding on December 26.

Yesterday at the respective business houses, Directors of the New Era Entertainment ground visited and received valuable support to aid a successful staging of the tournament.

Chandran Kumar of Sankar Auto Works handed over their contribution to Shareef Major, Director of New Era and stated their pleasure at supporting the event set for the Mining Town of Linden. They are pleased to be associated with not only the development of the sport but to support the promoters in providing entertainment for the Linden community during this festive period. Adiola Curtis and Janet Alphonso did the honours for Bumper to Bumper expressing similar sentiments as both entities maintain a trend of assisting sports.

The event is open to all Futsal teams and has an entry fee of $5,000. Registration forms and the fees must be submitted by November 10.

Game nights are set for November 25 with the opening, followed by action on November 26, December 2, 3, 9, 10, 17, 23 and 26 the grand finale.

The first prize is $400,000 along with trophies and replicas. The second placed team will collect $150,000 and trophy, third $75,000 and trophy and fourth place will get a trophy. Other prizes are on offer for the MVP, Best goalkeeper and Best young player.