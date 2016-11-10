Latest update November 10th, 2016 12:25 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

More support for Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era Futsal tourney Sankar Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper on board

Nov 10, 2016 Sports 0

Sankar Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper are on board as sponsors for the New Era, Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tournament which will be played from November 25 with action for the Mackenzie Hard Court in Linden and running for nine nights, concluding on December 26.
Yesterday at the respective business houses, Directors of the New Era Entertainment ground visited and received valuable support to aid a successful staging of the tournament.
Chandran Kumar of Sankar Auto Works handed over their contribution to Shareef Major, Director of New Era and stated their pleasure at supporting the event set for the Mining Town of Linden. They are pleased to be associated with not only the development of the sport but to support the promoters in providing entertainment for the Linden community during this festive period. Adiola Curtis and Janet Alphonso did the honours for Bumper to Bumper expressing similar sentiments as both entities maintain a trend of assisting sports.
The event is open to all Futsal teams and has an entry fee of $5,000. Registration forms and the fees must be submitted by November 10.
Game nights are set for November 25 with the opening, followed by action on November 26, December 2, 3, 9, 10, 17, 23 and 26 the grand finale.
The first prize is $400,000 along with trophies and replicas. The second placed team will collect $150,000 and trophy, third $75,000 and trophy and fourth place will get a trophy. Other prizes are on offer for the MVP, Best goalkeeper and Best young player.

More in this category

Sports

10th MACORP Golf tourney fix for Saturday

10th MACORP Golf tourney fix for Saturday

Nov 10, 2016

Some of the nation’s top Golfers are expected to showcase their talent when the MACORP Golf tournament commences on Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club. The competition which was launched yesterday...
Read More
Agents for T20 stars blast WICB plan to impose 20 percent levy

Agents for T20 stars blast WICB plan to impose 20...

Nov 10, 2016

Inter Guiana boxing tournament taking shape

Inter Guiana boxing tournament taking shape

Nov 10, 2016

Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club meet now set for November 27th at Alness

Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club meet now set for...

Nov 10, 2016

More support for Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era Futsal tourney Sankar Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper on board

More support for Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era...

Nov 10, 2016

GOA supports SA Youth Championships team

GOA supports SA Youth Championships team

Nov 10, 2016

GOA performance must become a concern for Associations, stakeholders

GOA performance must become a concern for...

Nov 10, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch