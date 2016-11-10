Ministry of Communities must do more for Georgetown

Dear Editor,

British royalty, Prince Harry will be here in Guyana in a matter of weeks and I wonder what kind of a country will we be offering? It’s a bit soothing to know it will not be the filthy, lawless Guyana that we were sadly becoming accustomed to under the PPP government.

Georgetown has changed drastically but there is so much more that can be done. Instead we hear of the Mayor and City Council pleading with property owners and business people to pay their taxes. This should upset any citizen. It is clear that regardless of the issues facing the council a genuine effort is being made to restore Georgetown. The council is trying to raise funds to carry out its affairs and citizens should honour their obligations.

I think the government through the Ministry of Communities should do more for the city also. Instead of having pedestrian crossings and charging people for driving above 50 km/hr on the only thoroughfare that takes citizens to the only international airport and numerous destinations along the east bank, what about overhead walkways, round-a-bouts in the city, more social spaces, parks and economic spaces? What about the new road linking the city to the east back to ease traffic? There is so much that has to be done yet citizens are not paying their dues. There should be no questions about the need for large sums to be pumped into the capital.

The Mayor and City Council must continue the best way it could to generate funds. This is our capital and the image of our country. City Hall must also devise ways to sanction those who fail to make payments and to recognize those who honour our city with their various contributions.

I mentioned in an earlier letter that too much money is going to the sugar industry. It is time to add greater focus to the micro structures and systems while fixing those macro ones.

Akeem Bennons