Midwives being denied their salaries 10 months now

Dear Editor,

Kindly permit me a small space in your newspaper to express my frustration and that of some of my colleagues. I am a midwife, registered in the month of January, 2016, after completing three years of training.

It has now been ten (approaching eleven) months and we are being pushed around for our hard earned salaries. I have made several calls, reports, and wrote letters to the relevant personnel, including the Ministry of Health, the Regional Health Officer, the Regional Executive Officer and the Sister in charge of my location, and to no avail.

There was one occasion when I contacted the Permanent Secretary’s Office at the Ministry of Health in Georgetown and I was allowed to talk to a woman to whom I explained my plight and in an arrogant response, she said “I don’t know about that, you have to wait until they are ready’’, and she hung up the phone on me. I was left to wonder if this is the way you treat your professionals who are investing their time to save lives in this country.

Are we the midwives of this country invading an unauthorized space that is causing us to be treated this way? We were given up to December, 2016 to pay for our license, we are in the month of November and we are not being paid.

Now can the Ministry tell us when will we get the money to fulfill such demand and how are we going to take care of our hygiene and our financial responsibilities? It is very sad to know that a country that is looking to improve its’ health care services are still treating the health care workers like VOLUNTEERS/BEGGERS.

It is very DRACONION that the relevant personnel are sitting in their offices watching us being treated like this, while they are enjoying the praises for our work. Is it that we have to go and stand at the Ministry of the Presidency’s gate or at the Minister of Health door with PLACARDS with slogans demanding our money? Editor, this is a simple call to the relevant authorities to let them know that there are midwives in regions 10, 9 and 1 to be paid what is due to them.

Frustrated Midwife