Latest update November 10th, 2016 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man granted bail on causing death, DUI charges

Nov 10, 2016 News 0

A 59-year-old Operations Supervisor was yesterday released on a total of $25,500 bail after he was indicted on charges in relation to a fatal accident which occurred on Saturday last, at Nelson Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.
Michael Fraser, of Annandale, East Coast Demerara is accused of driving motorcar PSS 8813 in a manner dangerous to the public on November 5, thereby causing the death of Bertram Cummings.
Fraser was also charged for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI).
It is alleged that on the same day, he drove the said motorcar while his breath alcohol level exceeded the prescribed limit.
On the first charge he was granted $250,000 bail; while on the latter $7,500 after he made an appearance before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The unrepresented man denied both allegations.
Police Prosecutor Stephen Telford did not oppose bail for the defendant. He however asked that it be set in a substantial amount. According to the prosecutor, Fraser was placed in station bail pending investigation.
Prosecutor Telford further requested that the defendant’s drivers license be suspended pending the determination of the matter.
The prosecutor told the court that the case file is incomplete with a statement from the investigating rank still outstanding. Fraser will return to court on November 30.

More in this category

Sports

Peruvian, Trinidadian to headline South American 10k race

Peruvian, Trinidadian to headline South American 10k race

Nov 10, 2016

Peruvian, Yerson Orellana and Trinidadian Tonya Nero are expected to feature in this year’s South American 10km Road Race, which was officially launched yesterday at the Guyana Olympic Association...
Read More
10th MACORP Golf tourney fix for Saturday

10th MACORP Golf tourney fix for Saturday

Nov 10, 2016

Agents for T20 stars blast WICB plan to impose 20 percent levy

Agents for T20 stars blast WICB plan to impose 20...

Nov 10, 2016

Inter Guiana boxing tournament taking shape

Inter Guiana boxing tournament taking shape

Nov 10, 2016

Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club meet now set for November 27th at Alness

Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club meet now set for...

Nov 10, 2016

More support for Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era Futsal tourney Sankar Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper on board

More support for Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era...

Nov 10, 2016

GOA supports SA Youth Championships team

GOA supports SA Youth Championships team

Nov 10, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch