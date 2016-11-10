Man granted bail on causing death, DUI charges

A 59-year-old Operations Supervisor was yesterday released on a total of $25,500 bail after he was indicted on charges in relation to a fatal accident which occurred on Saturday last, at Nelson Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Michael Fraser, of Annandale, East Coast Demerara is accused of driving motorcar PSS 8813 in a manner dangerous to the public on November 5, thereby causing the death of Bertram Cummings.

Fraser was also charged for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI).

It is alleged that on the same day, he drove the said motorcar while his breath alcohol level exceeded the prescribed limit.

On the first charge he was granted $250,000 bail; while on the latter $7,500 after he made an appearance before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The unrepresented man denied both allegations.

Police Prosecutor Stephen Telford did not oppose bail for the defendant. He however asked that it be set in a substantial amount. According to the prosecutor, Fraser was placed in station bail pending investigation.

Prosecutor Telford further requested that the defendant’s drivers license be suspended pending the determination of the matter.

The prosecutor told the court that the case file is incomplete with a statement from the investigating rank still outstanding. Fraser will return to court on November 30.