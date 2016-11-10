Latest update November 10th, 2016 12:58 AM

Maids tied, beaten as gunmen storm Clement Rohee’s home

Nov 10, 2016 News 0

  • Getaway car allegedly rented from Croal Street auto dealer

 

Police ranks at the scene yesterday

Three armed bandits yesterday stormed the Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home of PPP General Secretary and former Home Affairs Minister, Clement Rohee. They escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables after tying and beating the two helpers.

The three suspects, two armed with guns and another with a knife, entered through the back door which was left opened by the maids, who were the only persons at the house.

Reports are that the maids were tied and kicked about their bodies when they told the bandits that they had no idea where the money and jewellery were hidden.

The men then escaped with valuables after ransacking the house.

A police source said that ranks managed to trace the getaway car to a Croal Street, Georgetown auto dealer.

According to information, the owner claimed that he had rented the car to a woman, who returned the vehicle an hour later and alleged that it developed mechanical problem. However, when ranks checked the vehicle, it was in perfect condition.

In an interview yesterday, Rohee said that he and his wife were at work when a neighbour called and informed him that a jeep loaded with police ranks were in front of his property.

According to the former Home Affairs Minister, when he arrived at his home, he was informed that one of the maids had left the door open while she was inside cleaning.

He explained that the men used the opportunity to barge into his house and demanded that the women hand over gold after which the men ransacked his home in search of valuables.

The PPP General Secretary said that he was informed that the ordeal lasted for about 15 minutes and the men hurried out the yard and escaped in a waiting car.

They escaped with money and jewellery but Rohee could not say how much.

This newspaper was told that the police will be going through surveillance footage in hope of identifying the men.

Rohee moved to the Eccles property after leaving office last year.

