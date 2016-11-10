Inter Guiana boxing tournament taking shape

The prospect of an Inter Guiana boxing tournament is looking brighter following a recent meeting in Georgetown of president of the Suriname Boxing Association Remie Burke and his Guyanese counterpart Steve Ninvalle.

The two presidents agreed to “aggressively” pursue the issue and a follow up meeting is planned for later this month when a team from Guyana visit the former Dutch colony.

“We are both enthusiastic about making this a reality and Guyana has offered to host the first edition in October of next year. Our next step is to reengage French Guiana. I am highly optimistic that this tournament will come off and become an annual event on the regional calendar,” Ninvalle declared.

Last year, French Guiana, while here for the first Caribbean Development tournament, had given the thumbs up to the creation of the tournament but asked that Brazil is included also.

Since then there has been little communication from French Guiana. However, in an effort to fast track the organisation of the competition, Suriname and Guyana met and the two sides would be signing an agreement later this month when Guyana visits its eastern neighbour for an international engagement there.

Director of Sport Christopher Jones has already given his thumbs up to the hosting of the event which according to Ninvalle would be a youth tournament and will be included in the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) list of events for 2017.