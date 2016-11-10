GPHC’s oncology department gets AC unit from OSHAG

Latest update November 10th, 2016 12:58 AM
The Organisation for Social and Health Advancement in Guyana (OSHAG) donated an air conditioning unit to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) Oncology unit. OSHAG’s President, Carol Bagot, said during the handing-over ceremony, that the organisation has been assisting the oncology unit since 2014 to improve the patients’ well-being.
“(OSHAG) adopted the chemo (chemotherapy) unit here, and we have been trying to help to situate things in regards to making the patients comfortable,” Bagot added.
Bagot said that she received guidance from Dr. Trevor Layne, who is a certified medical oncologist on the stages taken for the expansion of the unit.
According to Bagot, OSHAG has plans to have a sustained presence in Guyana, and will continue to collaborate to help ensure that cancer patients have access to treatment and are educated about preventative measures.
General Medical Officer (GMO), Oncology Unit, GPHC, Dr. Latoya Gooding expressed her gratitude towards OSHAG for its donation to the unit.
“On the behalf of the team of the oncology department of GPHC, we are highly appreciative of this gift. The OSHAG organisation has been very instrumental in the development of the oncology unit,” Gooding noted. (GINA)
