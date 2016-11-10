Latest update November 10th, 2016 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt to look into multiple gun licences

Nov 10, 2016 News 0

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, has criticised the political opposition for its claims that the responsibility for the spate of criminal activities rests wholly and solely with Government.

Government says it is clamping down on persons who have been granted multiple gun licences.

Government says it is clamping down on persons who have been granted multiple gun licences.

During the Parliamentary sitting on November 4, Trotman noted that many of the youths who are involved in committing crimes grew up under the previous administration.
“We inherited much of the lawlessness that was allowed to thrive. I don’t understand, as a lawyer myself, what is happening. When I first came to the Bar, a criminal with respect was an identifiable person. Now there are 14-year olds who are killing. They weren’t born when the APNU/AFC Government took over!”
The Minister, in a government release, explained that President David Granger does not need to be lectured on security as he is world recognized and has even been invited to give lectures.
The recent statements by the Head of State on crimes, he said, have been deliberately misinterpreted.
President Granger had called for a reduction to the issuance of many private gun licences, saying that he preferred that they are in the hands of the police and military.
Minister Trotman stressed that there are persons who carry licences for 10, 15 and 20 firearms. Those are the persons, he said, who will be targeted.
“Statistics show that many of the firearms recovered are firearms that are stolen from households and from people who have been given licences, and have left the firearm carelessly and they have been lost.”
He questioned, “Why do you need 16 firearm licences if you are one person? Why do you need, Mr. Speaker, high-calibre assault rifles in this country? We have a military. We have a police force. It is our duty to protect citizens, but we will not be lectured to or allow private armies to reign in this country.”
President Granger recently stated on the television programme ‘Public Interest’ that, “We would like to see fewer weapons in the hands of private citizens; it is my personal view that weapons should be used by law enforcement agencies – the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force.”
The President stated that Government will try to detect people coming into the country with illegal firearms. There is a plethora of measures which will be implemented and “the whole policy is aimed at getting guns off the streets, and leaving guns in the hands of the police and the army.”
The issue of guns has been dominating in recent times with a surge in related crimes being reported.
While police and authorities have pointed to statistics, there appears to be an increase in the number of daring robberies. Residents have been flooding social media with their concerns and fears.
In recent years, there has been accusations of top police officials and the Home Affairs Ministry (now Public Security Ministry) being paid off thousands of dollars to expedite and positively influence the granting of gun licences.
Farmers and others have been complaining of being given the royal runaround.

More in this category

Sports

Peruvian, Trinidadian to headline South American 10k race

Peruvian, Trinidadian to headline South American 10k race

Nov 10, 2016

Peruvian, Yerson Orellana and Trinidadian Tonya Nero are expected to feature in this year’s South American 10km Road Race, which was officially launched yesterday at the Guyana Olympic Association...
Read More
10th MACORP Golf tourney fix for Saturday

10th MACORP Golf tourney fix for Saturday

Nov 10, 2016

Agents for T20 stars blast WICB plan to impose 20 percent levy

Agents for T20 stars blast WICB plan to impose 20...

Nov 10, 2016

Inter Guiana boxing tournament taking shape

Inter Guiana boxing tournament taking shape

Nov 10, 2016

Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club meet now set for November 27th at Alness

Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club meet now set for...

Nov 10, 2016

More support for Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era Futsal tourney Sankar Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper on board

More support for Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era...

Nov 10, 2016

GOA supports SA Youth Championships team

GOA supports SA Youth Championships team

Nov 10, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch