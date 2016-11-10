GOA supports SA Youth Championships team

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) handed over financial support to the four-member national team that will compete at the South American (SA) Youth Championships, which is scheduled for Concordia, Argentina, November 12-14.

GOA President, K.A Juman Yassin made the donation to the team’s manager Mayfield Taylor-Trim. Apart from Taylor-Trim, the team comprised of Daniel Williams, Tyrell Peters, Kenisha Phillips, Chantoba Bright and Coach Johnny Gravesande.

The budget for the tour was in excess of $3M. Peters will compete in the boys’ 400m and High Jump. Phillips will run in the girls’ 100m and 400m with the CARIFTA Games silver medalist, Bright competing in the girls’ triple and long jump events.

Daniel Williams will be in the 100m and 200m. The athletes were part of the Guyana team that participated in the CARIFTA Games earlier this year. AAG President, Aubrey Hutson said that the association is trying to expose the athletes as much as possible.