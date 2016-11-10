GOA supports SA Youth Championships team

Latest update November 10th, 2016 12:25 AM
The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) handed over financial support to the four-member national team that will compete at the South American (SA) Youth Championships, which is scheduled for Concordia, Argentina, November 12-14.
GOA President, K.A Juman Yassin made the donation to the team’s manager Mayfield Taylor-Trim. Apart from Taylor-Trim, the team comprised of Daniel Williams, Tyrell Peters, Kenisha Phillips, Chantoba Bright and Coach Johnny Gravesande.
The budget for the tour was in excess of $3M. Peters will compete in the boys’ 400m and High Jump. Phillips will run in the girls’ 100m and 400m with the CARIFTA Games silver medalist, Bright competing in the girls’ triple and long jump events.
Daniel Williams will be in the 100m and 200m. The athletes were part of the Guyana team that participated in the CARIFTA Games earlier this year. AAG President, Aubrey Hutson said that the association is trying to expose the athletes as much as possible.
Nov 10, 2016Some of the nation’s top Golfers are expected to showcase their talent when the MACORP Golf tournament commences on Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club. The competition which was launched yesterday...
Nov 10, 2016
Nov 10, 2016
Nov 10, 2016
Nov 10, 2016
Nov 10, 2016
Nov 10, 2016
I do not live in the US so I have to rely on analyses I have seen from people whose erudition I respect. But never mind... more
Guyanese are ‘worked-up’ about the outcome of the elections. It is as almost as if the outcome of the elections... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For over 12 years, the governments of Antigua and Barbuda and the United States have been involved... more
In the run up to the May 11, 2015 elections in Guyana I saw how active young people were. In just about every part of... more