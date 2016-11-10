GOA performance must become a concern for Associations, stakeholders

By Rawle Welch

As time approaches for the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) to hold its elections, many observers are watching keenly the modus operandi of local associations affiliated to the Body.

Many believe that because of the little financial goodwill that these associations receive they feel obligated to payback through the vote and this comes at the expense of being able to secure real development within their respective organisations.

Over the past months there has been an intense examination of the current GOA’s performance while in office over the past 20 years and the strong reaction from the general public has been one of ineffectiveness which has unquestionably resulted in poor returns over the corresponding period.

While the majority, which include persons of high repute both in the corporate and sports arenas, have supported the call for a change at the GOA, it is the associations that will have to make the ultimate decision through the ballots, but sadly it is clear that their evaluation of the GOA sharply contradicts that of their constituencies, general public and sports aficionados.

These members seem to make their case for continued support of the status quo based on the financial buttress that they get from time to time, palpably ignoring the full catalog of assistance that could be derived from the GOA, thereby sacrificing real development.

The GOA has the ability to do more and by this I mean procuring more expertise required for real development and not just offering the customary financial support and sporadic opportunities to athletes.

It is clear that the Body has become self-satisfied with its performance with too many afraid to honestly assess its performance or even publicly rebuke the administration.

They prefer to whisper among themselves or just plainly overlook the state of affairs as it relates to Sport Development and this uncaring attitude will be put to the test once again come December.

It will be the sole responsibility of the individual associations to right the wrong that has gone on too long at the expense of our young athletes who continue to put in the hard work, but somehow always seems to be holding the dirty end of the stick.

There are many instances of sports personalities who have no administrative positions, but because of their deep understanding of the study of Sport are quietly responsible for the development of many outstanding athletes.

Then there are those in administrative positions whose sole purpose contradict the above and this may explain why we haven’t won an Olympic medal since 1980.

They seem more anxious to preserve their term in office and benefit from the various trips than to reward those deserving athletes with another option in life.

The success stories are too few and anyone who attempts to challenge this observation must be a stranger to the truth.

Too much talent has gone to waste and while the responsibility of harnessing talent is not the sole responsibility of the GOA, because there is an apparent lack of eagerness on its part to exert the time and energy to pull out all the stops to bring to a halt the embarrassment that we face as a nation habitually, the current administration time in office must become a concern for association heads and other stakeholders.

It is plain and simple they’ve failed this nation miserably.