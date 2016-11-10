GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League Buxton United solidify top spot; Mahaica stun BA Paradise; Ann’s Grove flay Buxton Stars

Buxton United have continued to tighten their hold on the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Intra Association Under-17 League in the East Demerara Football Association leg with another solid win last weekend.

The points’ leaders led by a hat-trick from Troni Semple brushed aside Golden Stars 5-0 at the Ann’s Grove Ground on Saturday. In other matches played at this venue, Mahaica Determinators sprung an upset win over EDFA U-17 champions Bachelor’s Adventure Paradise Sports Club, whipping them 3-0 led by a brace from Orland Adams.

Ann’s Grove romped to a comfortable 4-0 win over Buxton Youth Developers, thanks to a double each from Maurice Adams and Yohance France.

In the lone match on Sunday at the Golden Grove ground, Buxton Stars battled back from a 2-goal deficit to draw with Plaisance Panthers.

Buxton secured their 7th win in eight matches with one draw in another dominating display against Golden Stars which couldn’t get on the score sheet. Joshua Liverpool opened the winners account in the 25th minute as Golden Stars stood solid against the constant raids from the Buxton United players.

It was not until the second half that Buxton were able to double their advantage and this was done by the competition’s leading goal scorer, Kobe Durant who blasted his 16th goal of the league. Thereafter, it was the Profitt show as he netted in the 68th, 72ndand 75th minute to maintain his side’s unbeaten run as they move to 22 points from their 8 matches.

Golden Stars suffered their fourth loss in eight matches to remain on 8 points. Mahaica, in handing BA Paradise SC their third loss of the league, maintained their unbeaten run and along with Buxton United are the only two unbeaten sides in the league.

They {Mahaica} also knocked off BA Paradise from the second spot in the table which they now occupy with 17 points, one better than Paradise. Mahaica’s win was crafted by Orlan Adams’ double which he achieved in the 20th and 55th minute. Rickford Profitt sealed the deal in the 60th minute.

Ann’s Grove hammered Buxton Youth Developers on account of two goals each from Maurice Adams (42nd and 44th) and Yohance France (50th and 52nd).

In Sunday’s lone match, Plaisance Panthers ran out 2-0 leaders over Buxton Stars with Emanuel Hamer scoring both goals in the 3rd and 13th minute. But while Plaisance thought that that was probably enough to see them home, Buxton Stars had other ideas.

Buxton first pulled one back before the halftime whistle when Shemar Scott rocked the nets in the 21st minute to halve the deficit. The equalizer came off the boot of Kenaz De Cambra in the 73rd minute as both teams walked away with one point each.

Latest Points Standings

Teams P W L D GF GA GD Points

Buxton United 8 7 0 1 43 1 +42 22

Mahaica 7 5 0 2 27 4 +23 17

BA Paradise SC 9 5 3 1 18 13 +5 16

BVTU 8 4 4 0 16 19 -3 13

Plaisance 9 3 4 2 8 24 -16 11

Golden Stars 8 2 4 2 13 14 -1 8

Victoria Kings 6 2 2 1 6 11 – 7

Ann’s Grove 5 2 2 1 10 9 +1 7

Buxton Youth Dev. 9 1 8 0 6 40 -34 4

Buxton Stars 7 1 5 1 6 18 -12 3