Fourteen women killed in 11 months

Fourteen women have lost their lives in domestic dispute between January and October 2016. According to data, compiled by the Ministry of Social Protection Documentation Centre, that figure represents three fewer women who were killed by their husbands, boyfriends or ex-partners, for the same period last year. The victims were between the ages 28 and 75 years old.

Representatives of the documentation centre noted the slight decline in the number of women killed in domestic violence scenarios will easily go unnoticed since it has become a norm.

They pointed to the 2015 Latin American Public Opinion Project (LAPOP) survey which showed that domestic violence is relatively accepted in Guyana.

According to surveys carried out between 2006 and 2014, respondents were asked whether they would or would not approve of a man hitting his wife if she had been unfaithful. They were also asked whether they would not approve but understand the abuse.

LAPOP recorded 10.2% of respondents approved while 25.4% of respondents did not approve of the abuse but understood. Further, 64.4% of respondents neither approved nor understood the abuse.

“This has been the cultural norm and the nation needs to move away from this. Try to eradicate domestic violence killing and gender-based violence.”

The information compiled by the documentation centre outlined that the first domestic murder for the year was committed against Hafeeza Rohoman, 28 of Helena Mahiachony on January 7, 2016. The next act was committed against Leolyn Sullivan, of Wismar Linden. She was stabbed 31 times in a neighbour’s yard after she had jumped through a window in an effort to escape.

She died while receiving treatment at the Linden Hospital.

Her reputed husband, Lawrence Carter, was taken into custody shortly after. On January 21, the battered body of 41-year-old Bibi Zabida Khan was found in a trench at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, one day after she went missing from her Seaview, Stewartville home.

A postmortem revealed that the woman had been beaten and strangled. Her reputed husband, Randolph Williams, who disappeared after the woman went missing, committed suicide a few months later.

On April 18, the partially decomposed body of 23-year-old Simone Hackett was discovered in a trench at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, a few days after she left her home to collect a package which her reputed husband had reportedly sent from the interior with a friend.

Her throat was slit and she was stabbed at least twice to her back and neck.

A few days after the discovery was made, her reputed husband, Clevon Hamilton, and an alleged accomplice were charged.

On May 9, 50-year-old Bagwanttie Persaud, called “Kamini” of 196 Mangroo Street, Rose Hall was chopped to death, allegedly by her reputed husband, 52-year-old Desmond Gordon.

On May 31, security guard Latchmin Shivpujan called “Radika” of Lot 3233 Crane Old Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was found murdered in her home. Her body bore several stab wounds.

Neighbours said that they heard the woman screaming for help the night before the gruesome discovery was made but no one saw anyone entering her home.

A male security guard, with whom she had a relationship, is among four taken into custody for questioning.