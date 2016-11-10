Fifth form student drowns In Tain Canal

Latest update November 10th, 2016 12:58 AM
The body of a 15-year-old was fished out of the Tain Canal, last evening, at approximately 19:00 hrs. Dead is Ronaldo Sankar of Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice.
The adopted sister of the dead teen, Amanda Dial, said that the lad ventured to the Canal located at Tain Village after school hours with some of his friends to swim.
Around 16:00 the boys with whom he was in company went to his home and told the teen’s mother, Natasha Sankar, that they could not find Ronaldo.
She stated that after hearing what had happened they decided to launch a search party and contact the police. After arriving at the area where Ronaldo was reported to have drowned, residents began a search for the teen’s body in the canal. But the depth of the canal and the current proved to be a major difficulty.
A friend of the deceased teen told this publication that a fishing net was used to capture the body. The net was thrown into the canal and after a few minutes the body was fished up. The lad was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
He was a student of the J.C.Chandisingh Secondary School and was expected to sit the upcoming CSEC examinations in 2017. He leaves to mourn his two brothers, adopted sister, parents, other relatives and friends.
