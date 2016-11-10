Daunting plight of 10-year-old girls emphasised

as UNFPA launches 2016 State of the World’s Population Report

Over the next 15 years, Guyana along with a number of other countries will have to ensure that measures are in place that will affirm progress in a number of areas that will aid the advancement of human development. This move will essentially represent adherence by the 193 countries, Guyana included, that have signed on to the United Nations (UN)’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are expected to be attained by 2030.

Guyana hopes to fast-track its adherence to the agenda by embracing the choices and investments outlined in the State of the World Population 2016 Report. This is according to Minister of Social Protection, Volda Lawrence, who yesterday disclosed that the Report is one that targets the future of 10-year-old girls within the framework of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

The framework, which was adopted by the 193 countries in 2015, is one that envisions a course of transformation and sustainable development in which all individuals are included and their rights respected.

Minister Lawrence noted that the commitment to the realisation of the 2030 agenda, which embodies the 17 SDGs and 169 targets means that the onus is on the respective governments to detail programmes over the next 15 years that advance progress in specified developmental areas.

Minister Lawrence’s disclosure was forthcoming at the launch of the Report entitled: “10 – How our future depends on a girl at this decisive age”, at the Kingston, Georgetown, Umana Yana yesterday.

The Report was launched by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady, Ms Sandra Granger, and the Ministry of Social Protection.

According to Minister Lawrence yesterday, “This Report focuses on choices and investments that had to be made for our children by all our stakeholders – parents, policy makers, educators, health care professionals, business personnel, entrepreneurs, media personnel as well as community leaders – to ensure their empowerment and future development.”

It is therefore imperative, Minister Lawrence underscored that “our government works in concert with all the relevant agencies to elaborate a collective and coherent plan of action underpinning the sustainable goals that will help our children to transition and realise their full potential.”

Yesterday’s launch was attended by a number of young school girls and boys, and also saw the presentation by a young woman who was once challenged by some of the daunting circumstances, including teenage pregnancy, that could hamper the development of young girls.

In delivering a message for Dr. Babatunde Osotimehin, the UNFPA Executive Director, UN Resident Coordinator (ag) and Food and Agriculture Organisation Representative, Mr. Ruben Robertson, yesterday emphasized that many girls around the world are forced to stop being a child at the age of 10 because they are unceremoniously thrust into adult activities.

“This is the tragic reality for millions of 10-year-old girls as they approach puberty. While in some places the age 10 can be a time of exploration, expanding horizons and new possibilities, in others it can be a time when barriers emerge limiting options, choices and opportunities,” Robertson highlighted.

He noted that many girls are transformed from children with rights and aspirations into brides, free labour or simply objects of exploitation and forever excluded from decisions about their lives and blocked from realising their full potential.

Robertson stressed yesterday too that “this is a grave and unforgiveable injustice and a violation of girls’ fundamental rights, and whenever a girl’s future is derailed in this way her household, community and nation also suffer.”

He said, “With no freedom to make choices, get an education and find a good job, she (a 10-year-old girl) will never have the power to participate in the affairs of her community and contribute to her country’s development.”

But according to Robertson, when a girl is protected from child-marriage and is able to stay in school and make decisions about whether she becomes pregnant, the potential gains to her and her society are huge.

Also stressing the importance of protecting young girls yesterday were Minister within the Ministry of Education, Nicolette Henry; Minister within with the Ministry of Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson, and her colleague Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe.

Also representing the notion that girls at the age of 10 must be safeguarded, First Lady Sandra Granger shared some revealing excerpts from the Report. She pointed out that the Report highlights that while adolescents last from 10 – 19 years old it is however a stage of life that is of increased risks and vulnerability for girls.

She further noted that while at 10 a girl is only beginning her journey through adolescent and into adulthood, and into a future that has the potential to be secured and successful without an education and autonomy she may spend the rest of her life in poverty. But with holistic programmes and projects, the First Lady is confident that safe places can be provided to help safeguard the future of vulnerable girls, and boys as well, throughout the country to help advance the quest for development.