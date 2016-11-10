Latest update November 10th, 2016 12:30 AM

City Council announces amnesty for defaulters of rates and taxes

Nov 10, 2016 Letters

Dear Editor,
The Mayor and City Council wishes to inform your readers of an amnesty on interest ascend on property rates to all property-owners, in the City of Georgetown. This facility would be available for a very limited period from November 15-30, 2016. This amnesty provides a great window of opportunity for all defaulters to settle their outstanding accounts with the Council. Simultaneously, it allows the Municipality to recover large amounts owed to the council, for many years. These sums are urgently needed to sustain current works in the City including drainage, road repairs, cleaning and greening of parks, gardens and open spaces, garbage collection and disposal and enforcement of compliance to our by-laws and building codes, and public health and environmental services, in all local communities.
Council is urging all property-owners, particularly those, who have been defaulting on payment of their rates, to make optimum use of this limited facility and liquidate their debts, at the City Treasury. According to a report by the City Treasurer, Council is owed about 22 billion dollars, in outstanding property rates, by property owners, in the City. Council hopes to recover a substantial portion of that amount during this period.
Debra Lewis
Public Relations Officer (ag)
Mayor and City Council

