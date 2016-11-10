Latest update November 10th, 2016 12:58 AM

Burglars invade home of Christopher Ram’s son

The door that was broken by the bandits

Burglars invaded the home of the son of prominent accountant, Christopher Ram, early yesterday and escaped with approximately $1.2M in valuables.
This occurred some time between 01:00 hr and 04:00 hrs at the 34-year-old man’s Delhi Street, Prashad Nagar home.
The suspects escaped with a television, a music set, a watch, computer, electrical appliances, clothing and foreign currency.
In a statement yesterday, Christopher Ram Jnr said, “Between the hours of 11:00 PM on Tuesday when I turned in to bed, and 4:00 AM on Wednesday, when I woke up, my home in Prashad Nagar was burgled and almost every portable thing of value taken away.”
The victim said that he relied on his two dogs for protection purposes but one of the animals was injured—He suggested that the bandits might have had something to do with this.
The men gained entry into Ram’s home by damaging the lock on his door in the upper flat of the property.
Ram said that he was disappointed when he called 911 to report what had happened.
“When I called 911, I was cut off on three occasions and on the fourth occasion I was told that since the burglars had already left I would need to go down to the Police Station to make a report.”
He explained that the area where he lived has been a target for burglars and bandits.
“The President has said that he would like to see fewer weapons in the hands of private citizens and that these should be left to the law enforcement agencies. As good as this may sound, in practice, it means that citizens are left to the mercy of the bandits and an ineffective public security system.”
He lamented that “even though I am a US citizen, I returned to Guyana to pursue a career and to live in a country I would love to call home.
I am the Manager and CEO of a Human Resources company, Accedo, and part of our efforts is to persuade members of the Diaspora to return and work in Guyana.
“This experience will affect the conviction with which I can continue to do so.
Indeed, the incompetence and insensitivity of the Police now force me to reconsider my decision about Guyana.”

