Attempted murder accused served with statement

Latest update November 10th, 2016 12:58 AM
Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan will commence a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) by way of paper committal for the offence of attempted murder, in which Campbellville bus driver, Uttanpad Seenarine is charged.
He is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Selina Ramotar, 29, with intent to commit murder on July 9.
When the matter was called yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers served statements on Seenaraine. This was done in the absence of his lawyer.
He was instructed to return to court on November 18, for commencement of the PI. Ramotar of Lot 65 David Street, Kitty, Georgetown was slashed to her breast, hands, stomach and face reportedly by Seenarine while she was returning home from purchasing dinner with her sister.
Based on reports, on the day in question, the accused allegedly ambushed the mother of his nine-year-old daughter and stabbed her in excess of 20 times about the body. He attempted to escape but was later apprehended by residents in the area and handed over to police.
Ramotar was admitted to a private city hospital in a critical condition.
According to reports, the parties shared a tumultuous relationship in which Seenarine was accused of making threats on her life.
