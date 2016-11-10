Americans tun Guyanese and protesting elections results

People wake up vex like if dem live in de States. Donald Trump win de elections and some Guyanese cry. Dem was de people who was getting visa like when people ketching rain water. Dem frighten that de good run is over.

Donald Trump set a new stage fuh elections campaign. He cuss, he seh what he want. He treat women like how Jagdeo treat he wife. And he win. But is de polls that mek Guyanese end up in trouble. Bisram conduct a poll and it show that Hillary win huge. Is de same kind of poll he use to conduct in Guyana. He poll seh one thing and de result is something else.

Anyhow, Guyana got company. When we got elections and we protest we does hear how we can’t accept democracy. Now de elections done and dem got protest in America. Dem didn’t have observers. Dem boys willing to bet is Guyanese protesting. Dem tek dem bad habits till over there.

Trump gun deport dem.

But life got to go on. Guyana gun still complain how it got to pour money into sugar and if it try to close down de sugar estate it gun be one big political situation. People might even see a riot.

But then again people seh that Guyana either got to be a stupid place or it had a leader who was every smart. Dem sugar factory last fuh more than 100 years when de white people like Trump build it.

De one that Jagdeo build barely last 10 years and it cost 100 times more. Dem boys seh that is either Jagdeo tek de money and put it elsewhere or de people he pay to build de factory kok him. Dem boys don’t believe he get kok. So wha really happen? It can’t be that dem Chinee build a bogus factory.

Thing fuh cry got people laughing. De factory falling down and nuff people watching how dem job falling down wid de factory. Dem would not blame Jagdeo. That is why dem boys want to know why Soulja Bai tek de president wuk. He gun get cuss.

Talk half and wait fuh de plane load of deportees.