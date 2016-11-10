10th MACORP Golf tourney fix for Saturday

Some of the nation’s top Golfers are expected to showcase their talent when the MACORP Golf tournament commences on Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club.

The competition which was launched yesterday at MACORP, Providence, East Bank Demerara will see about 50 players taking part. The event received a sponsorship cheque of $500,000.

Chief Executive Officer of MACORP, Jorge Medina related that he is pleased to be associated with the competition adding that golf is not only a sport but a lifestyle and could contribute to tourism. “This is out tenth year of sponsorship and we are pleased to stage such another tournament. Some countries like Barbados have packages for tourism, not only the beaches and resources but for golf as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, President of the Lusignan Golf Club, Oncar Ramroop, stated that it is a privilege to show delight on behalf of his club for MACORP’s contribution. “It is indeed a privilege to speak on behalf of the Lusignan Golf Club and to show appreciation for the contribution that MACORP is giving to golf and to Lusignan Golf Club. They have been supporting golf at the Lusignan golf club for a decade now and that’s an achievement.”

Besides winners in the male and female categories, there will be prizes for top three finishers in the various flights and Nearest to the pin.