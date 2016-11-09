Wanted man, accomplice captured in Eccles after police chase

Acting on information around 15:00hrs yesterday, ranks of the Guyana

Police Force apprehended two men in Eccles, East Bank Demerara who were reportedly acting suspicious in the neighbouring community of Republic Park.

According to police reports, one of the men has been identified as Godfrey Lynch, 19, of Agricola EBD. The young man had been sentenced recently to 56 months imprisonment in absentia for an armed robbery in Republic Park.

The other man is said to be a 22-year-old resident of Costello Housing Scheme, Georgetown. He is a prime suspect in two recent Gas Station robberies in the capital city and Eccles.

When Deputy Commander of ‘A’ Division, Calvin Brutus, was contacted by this publication, he said that a report was made to the force that two questionable men were occupying an abandoned house in Republic Park.

He said that ranks immediately responded to the report and descended on the house. Brutus said that when the suspects noticed police they quickly sprinted from the lawmen towards the Eccles community where they were apprehended in Haleconia Avenue.

Residents in the area said that they noticed the men scaling their fences like it were a hurdles race. One man said that he was watching the ordeal in his home via his security cameras and noticed one man skilfully jumping his back fence which is fortified with barbed wire.

After capturing the two men, ranks were still searching the environs for a gun which the men reportedly had in their possession but disposed of during the chase.

Lynch was found guilty for robbery under-arms committed on Yvonne Moore, a domestic worker, on April 25, last, at Lot 216 Republic Park EBD. The 19-year-old and another were charged for robbing Moore’s place of employment of US$10,000, a quantity of gold jewellery valued $4M, and a pistol among other items, property of Harry Narine.

In her testimony at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, Moore said that on the day in question she turned out to work at around 09:25hrs. She said that she went to Lot 217 Republic Park, where she checked a storeroom for a ladder, but noticed that a window on the property was open.

Moore, of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara told the court that as she proceeded to close the window, she noticed two persons standing at the back of the premises. She stated that she attempted to run but fell.

“I fell down and one of them came after me. They hold my neck in a lock and took me back over to the other house (Lot 216).

While she admitted that she could not recognize the persons, Moore explained that they were men from their tone of voices.

The witness recalled that the man who attacked her was not wearing a mask. However, she said the other man who was standing at the back of the house was masked.

According to the domestic worker, the unmasked bandit took her upstairs and tied her hands and feet. She recounted that the man questioned her about where her employer kept his money and jewellery. She said that he also asked her if her boss owned a gun but she told him she was unaware because she did not live there.

Moore stated that the said unmasked man tied her hands and feet and stuffed something in her mouth. At this point she recalled that the intruders ransacked the home and emptied a safe. The witness told the court that she did not see when the intruders left the home but said that she was sure they left with her employer’s firearm.

Lynch was also charged last year for allegedly robbing Dexter Richards of a Jialing motorcycle valued at $175,000, a gold ring and a gold chain valued at $50,000 along with other items. He was also charged with escaping from police custody.

Additionally, he had denied that on March 1, 2015 in the Georgetown Magisterial District, while being in the lawful custody of Constable Boyce, pending investigations into a sexual assault matter, he escaped.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene yesterday, Lynch was seen sitting in a police jeep clad in a shorts with his entire body covered in mud. While being guarded by armed ranks he boldly denied having a gun in his possession saying that if he was armed, he would have killed at least three people.

Police ranks were thankful for the support offered by residents in supplying the information that lead to the capture of the two men.