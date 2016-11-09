Trump does win card game

Last night was a tough night fuh dem boys. None of dem don’t live in de States but dem had more interest in de elections that dem had in dem own elections in Guyana. When Trump and Clinton was campaigning dem boys laugh.

Dem deh pun de road and dem see people mekking joke bout Trump. Some of dem go pun social media and post all king of thing. You didn’t have to wonder who de whole country was supporting.

Dem boys see WhatsApp video wid Clinton boxing gainst Trump. If you see cuff. Clinton knockout Trump. Dem boys laugh. Somebody else had a video of a cat eating and somebody pushing a Trump photo close to de cat. When de cat turn around and see Trump, it jump in de air and bruck a sprint. People laugh.

Last night nuff of dem sit down and watch Trump give Clinton a run that lef she out of breath. Some of dem begin to wonder if Guyanese gun be able to go to de States because Trump seh he gun shut down immigration.

Nuff people start fuh cry. All of dem who deh over in de States illegally now wondering if dem gun be able to hide. People ain’t eat since morning and by midnight dem belly was tumbling up at de results dem was seeing.

But dem boys notice something. No public servant ain’t getting knock off. Dem people ain’t got to worry when dem wake up today. Nobody ain’t got to talk bout witch-hunt.

Dem boys still watching de TV and dem asking people to talk half and wait fuh see if dem gun get Trump.

Talk half and hold you hand so people can’t see you Trump.