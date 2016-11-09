The Police Commissioner versus the Acting Police Commissioner

Dear Editor,

It is with utmost disgust that I read of the “Turmoil at the top of Police Force” (KN November, 16, 2016). I am disgusted but not surprised at the attitude of the Commissioner of Police to the former acting Commissioner.

Editor, it would be interesting to know if in the same way that Seelall Persaud reportedly intends to rescind the promotions of the hard working ranks caught in the middle, if those dismissed for indiscipline will be reinstated because Ramnarine was not properly authorised by President Granger. What is really going on in the police force? I expected to hear from Constitutional expert Clinton Conway on this one, but better late than never.

If the government gets to the root of this problem it would find that a shallow and inelegant individual is leading the force into disrepute, and by his very actions is bent on serving his own peculiar agenda which includes surviving beyond retirement. I read of a police inspector being transferred, but what of another inspector who was reduced in rank (fortunately he has been promoted) because it was felt that he offended the son of a senior officer’s friend?

It would be interesting to know what would have been the situation with promotion if Persaud was on one year’s leave. As far as I can recall, it has not been the practice in the past for His Excellency to give instruments of authority for anyone to act as Commissioner. So one wonders where this sudden interest in the Constitution comes from. Editor, the Minister of Public Security has to shoulder some of the blame for this imbroglio, because if he was really in charge, this nonsense would not have been playing out in the public domain to the detriment of morale in the Guyana Police Force.

Retired Superintendent