RHTY&SC/Beharry Say NO 5/5 Cricket Tournament…RHT Bakewell ‘A’ win Lower Corentyne Zone

– Courtland and Bakewell ‘B’ also advances to Grand Finals

The Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ team led by Major James Fraser defeated their junior Bakewell ‘B’ counterparts in the Lower Corentyne Zone finals to win the Zone title in the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club/

Edward B. Beharry Co. Ltd Say NO/Say YES 5/5 Cricket Tournament. The Zone tournament was played on Sunday last at the Area ‘H’ Ground in-front of a large and colourful crowd.

Rose Hall Bakewell ‘A’, Courtland and Rose Hall Town ‘B’ also advanced to the finals of the tournament which would be played from each sub-zone – West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne would advance to the overall finals and a chance to win the championship prize of $150,000.00 and a trophy. Blairmont, Cotton Tree and D’ Edward ‘A’ have already advanced from West Berbice.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘B’ made up of mostly junior players of the RHTY&SC, M.S batted first in the finals and were restricted to 26 for 3 off their allotted overs as off spinners Kevlon Anderson, Junior Williams and Kevin Sinclair took a wicket a piece. RHT ‘A’ raced to 26 for 1.2 overs with Junior Sinclair 11 and Troy Mathieson 10 being the main scorers. Rose Hall Town ‘A’ had earlier defeated Courtland in the lone semi-finals. Batting first after losing the toss, Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ amassed 64 for 2 with Kevon Sinclair hitting 30 not out and Khemraj Mahadeo 20 not out. In response, Courtland were restricted to 43 for 2 as the Rose Hall Town bowlers led by national under-19 pacer Sylus Tyndall, bowled tightly. Leroy Bristol top scored for Courtland with 18 not out.

In the first round, Courtland got past Tamarind Root ‘A’ by 10 wickets, Toopoo ‘A’ beat Toopoo ‘B’ by 20 runs, RHT ‘B’ easily defeated Tamarind Root ‘B’ by 10 wickets, while Rose Hall Town ‘A’ trashed Belvedere by 50 runs. Fyrish drew the bye in the first round as the Guysuco Training Centre team did not turn up. In the second round, Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘B’ crushed Toopoo ‘A’ by 9 wickets while Rose Hall Town ‘A’ cruised pass Fyrish by 26 runs.

Secretary/CEO of the RHTY&SC, Hilbert Foster hailed the Lower Corentyne Zone as a huge success and praised the nine teams for their overall discipline and high standard of play. Foster at the opening ceremony was part of the massive RHTY&SC and Edward B. Beharry Co. Ltd Say NO and Say YES campaign. The main objective is to promote the Say NO to Drugs, Suicide, Crime and Say Yes to Education, Life and Sports message to every youth across the ancient county. The long serving Secretary/CEO urged the Clubs to get actively involved in the campaign and for every cricketer to be a positive role model to every youth in their community.

Foster spoke widely on the abuse of alcohol among youths and the negative effect it has on their lives. He also expressed gratitude to the Management of Beharry for their investment into the campaign. Each of the teams received several copies of the Club’s Youth Information Booklet and Say No/Say Yes posters.