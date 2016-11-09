No evidence that lawful gun ownership linked to high crimes – Former Speaker

Responding to concerns by the government about the alleged misuse of licence firearm, former Speaker of the National Assembly, Ralph Ramakarran, has said that there are no statistics or other evidence that is publicly available to link lawful gun ownership to the high level of gun crimes.

During a recent interview, President David Granger had said that some individuals are renting their guns to criminals. The President had expressed a “personal” view, to have firearms mainly in the hands of police and soldiers as parts of strategies to reduce both legal and illegal guns on the streets of Guyana.

His comments sparked outrage among members of the public, particularly the business community.

However, the former Speaker noted that the increase in gun crimes has been linked to the increase in drug trafficking from the 1980s.

In a recent blog on the issue, Ramkarran explained that heavy guns were already in use in crimes, particularly during the crime wave beginning in 2002.

It increased after the theft of 30 AK47s from the GDF armory at Camp Ayanganna in February 2006.

He noted that “hand grenades were also introduced as weapons during this period and were used up to recently in the attack on the vehicle of Glenn Lall, the publisher of the Kaieteur News.”

According to Ramkarran, an increase of firearm licences was recorded under the People Progressive Party/ Civic, (PPP/C).

“For several years, government and security officials have attributed the prevalence of not only illegal guns and gun crimes, but also illegal drugs, to Guyana’s porous borders. From 1992 the PPP/C Government sought to redress the balance of (guns), particularly to business people and farmers,” he stated.

While there are many initiatives which have been taken to reduce crime, the Former Speaker noted that the intractable problem of crimes involving the use of a gun continues to be deeply troubling to Guyanese at home and overseas.

The mechanism range from increased cooperation between the Governments of Guyana and the US in relation to drug trafficking, cooperation between the Governments of Guyana and the UK on security issues, efforts to build relations between the police and communities, enhanced capacity of the CID, increased recruitment and training and others.

The mechanism has resulted in an overall reduction of crime.

Alluding to statements by both the Commissioner of Police and the Minister of Public Security, who called for bail to be refused to persons accused of gun crimes, Ramkarran said the only answer is legislation.

He said that the extent of the power of magistrates to imprison persons convicted before them of gun crimes, or any indictable offence tried summarily, is limited.

He said that a simple amendment to the relevant law will enable a magistrate to refer such persons to be sentenced by the High Court.

“As if the person were convicted on indictment, if the magistrate considers it necessary either on his or her motion or at the request of the prosecution. The High Court has greater powers.” he said.