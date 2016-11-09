NIS opens Lethem branch

The National Insurance Scheme has over the years been observing the rate at which

Region Nine, more specifically, Lethem is growing.

In an effort to meet the demands of the residents of this region, NIS thought it necessary for its presence to be established in that area.

Thus, on January 3, 2011, with support from the Region Nine Democratic Council, the scheme officially opened its doors in Lethem.

The office which was temporarily housed at the Lethem Regional Administrative complex, on a daily basis dealt with customers’ queries, facilitated the delivery of pensioners’ books, received pensioners’ life certificates for submission to Georgetown and facilitated the processing of all categories of registration and applications compliance certificates among other services.

After operating for five years in that limited but much appreciated space, NIS felt the need to expand its office and services.

This led to the official opening of the new office which is located at Kanuku Drive, Lethem, Rupununi. This memorable event was held on Friday at 10:00hrs.

Present at that occasion were Brazilian vice consulate to Guyana, Ms. Lisa Reis, Regional Executive Officer Carl Parker, Regional Vice Chairman Carl Singh, and officials from both the government and private sector.

On the NIS side, present were a member of the NIS Board of Directors, the GM and other officials from the Scheme’s Head Office.

NIS’s General Manager, Holly Greaves, in delivering her feature address, said that the services of the office will definitely expand and that includes additional staff to support the current staff complement.

She also expressed gratitude to the RDC for allowing the use of their facility.

Both the Regional Executive Officer and the Regional Chairman in their speeches remarked that this move by NIS is a welcomed initiative and that they expected better service with the better facilities that are now in place.

The building was declared officially open by the General Manager.