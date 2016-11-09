National ruggers depart for RAN assignment

Latest update November 9th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Guyana Rugby Football Union announced the members of the men’s and women’s teams that is scheduled to participate in the RANs Sevens Championships in Trinidad and Tobago.
The C/ ships, which will be played at the St. Mary’s Sports grounds over the coming weekend, will see the Guyanese dubbed the ‘Green Machine’ vie for their eight title.
The Women is set to leave on Friday.
The women’s team is Latoya Cordis, Collette Hope, Carren Skeete, Sabola Gray, Abioce Heywood, Tiffany Pilgrim, Natasha Andrews, Cloetta Dublin, Alicia Mentore, Sasha James, Shonette McFarlane and Ashanti Carrington, while the men’s squad reads Patrick King, Osei McKenzie, Avery Corbin, Rickford Cummings, Ryan Gonsalves, Dwayne Schroeder, Blaize Bailey, Richard Staglon, Peabo Hamilton, Claudius Butts, Kevin Mc Kenzie, Ronald Mayers, Lancelot Adonis and Vallon Adams.
Management is Petal Adams, Robin Roberts, Theodore Henry, Barrington Brown, Abiola Blair and Kenneth Grant- Stuart.
Nov 09, 2016-top riders arrive from USA, UK for Team Mohamed Motor racing fans are in for thrills and spills while local Superbiker daredevils will have a real opportunity to accurately gauge their respective...
Nov 09, 2016
Nov 09, 2016
Nov 09, 2016
Nov 09, 2016
Nov 09, 2016
Nov 09, 2016
By the time you pick up this edition of KN, you would have known who clinched the American presidential election. I... more
Recent images published in the newspapers showed the preparation for the implementation of parking meters. Lanes were... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For over 12 years, the governments of Antigua and Barbuda and the United States have been involved... more
In the run up to the May 11, 2015 elections in Guyana I saw how active young people were. In just about every part of... more