National ruggers depart for RAN assignment

The Guyana Rugby Football Union announced the members of the men’s and women’s teams that is scheduled to participate in the RANs Sevens Championships in Trinidad and Tobago.

The C/ ships, which will be played at the St. Mary’s Sports grounds over the coming weekend, will see the Guyanese dubbed the ‘Green Machine’ vie for their eight title.

The Women is set to leave on Friday.

The women’s team is Latoya Cordis, Collette Hope, Carren Skeete, Sabola Gray, Abioce Heywood, Tiffany Pilgrim, Natasha Andrews, Cloetta Dublin, Alicia Mentore, Sasha James, Shonette McFarlane and Ashanti Carrington, while the men’s squad reads Patrick King, Osei McKenzie, Avery Corbin, Rickford Cummings, Ryan Gonsalves, Dwayne Schroeder, Blaize Bailey, Richard Staglon, Peabo Hamilton, Claudius Butts, Kevin Mc Kenzie, Ronald Mayers, Lancelot Adonis and Vallon Adams.

Management is Petal Adams, Robin Roberts, Theodore Henry, Barrington Brown, Abiola Blair and Kenneth Grant- Stuart.