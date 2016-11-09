Latest update November 9th, 2016 12:15 AM

My reasons for not including Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Nov 09, 2016

Dear Editor,
Kindly allow me some space in your newspaper for this letter.
The Guyana Cricket Board recently successfully run off their three day franchise cricket league for teams in Guyana with the Lower Corentyne team winning the competition. It was a well run tournament and a number of young cricketers came to the fore and this can only auger well for Guyana and West Indies cricket. Kudos are in order to the selectors and administrators of the Guyana Cricket Board. I am sure the objective of this tournament is to select the best possible team to represent Guyana at the Regional four day franchise league. With this in mind I would like to help the selectors to select the best team so that Guyana can win the tournament this year again.
My team will be (1) Leon Johnson –captain, (2) Tagenarine Chanderpaul, (3) Kandasammy Surujnarine, (4) Rajendra Chandrika, (5) Shimrom Hetmyer, (6) Assad Fudadin, (7) Vishal Singh-vice captain, (8) Jonathan Foo, (9) Chandrapaul Hemraj, (10) Anthony Bramble, (11) Verasammy Permaul, (12) Devendra Bishoo, (13) Gudakesh Motie, (14), Eon Hooper (15) Ronsford Beaton, (16) Keon Joseph, (17) Romario Shepherd.
I know my team will raise a lot of eyebrows but my take is that the team should be selected based on performance in the franchise league and not on the only practice match. Also it is time that Shivnarine Chanderpaul call it a day. He has served Guyana and West Indies cricket with distinction and it’s time for him to serve in another capacity, probably as a consultant or mentor. As for Christopher Barnwell; he has been given too many opportunities and has failed miserably. In any case he is not four day or test material. I won’t have a problem if he is selected in the one day or 20/20 squad. As for Raymon Reifer he cannot replace anyone in that side. Everyone is better than him in that side. Editor, I am sure if the selectors pick this squad Guyana will definitely win the Regional Tournament again. Over to you selectors.
Imtiaz Bacchus

Publisher’s Note

