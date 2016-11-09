Mr. Granger’s comfort for his military world will pose a problem for him

Dear Editor,

I refer to a letter in which the writer chastises Mr. Freddie Kissoon and Dr. Hinds for not speaking out against Cabinet meetings now transferred to army head office on Thomas Lands. I am an avid reader of Kaieteur News (who from the diaspora isn’t?) and I know both gentlemen did express their rejection of that choice, but these two men are quite capable of defending themselves so I don’t need to speak on their behalf. My point is twofold – why call on Kissoon and Hinds and not others? Others who would have opened their mouths if the PPP would have done same. Dr. Harold Lutchman and Mr. Raplh Ramkarran are right when in commenting on the snail pace of constitutional reform observed that as soon as you get into power you are not interested in changing the things you denounced when you were in opposition.

Guyanese politicians are not alone in this regards. I live in the UK, and I remember Prime Minister David Cameron promised on the campaign trail when he was in opposition a depressed mother that he will not let the UK deport her teenage son to the US for hacking. He met the woman and made a promise. After he became Prime Minister, he refused to see her and even discuss the issue. But even though politicians behave like this, the citizens should hold them to their word. That grieving mother was given a lot of support after what Cameron did.

The other part of my point is the lack of explanation by President Granger as to how the list process took place, meaning what places on the list they made that they tried before they came up with Camp Ayanngana. This is where I feel the President is on unsafe ground. There are many, many places that could have been chosen. I remember well I was in Guyana at the time when Parliament was held at the Ocean View Hotel in Lilliendaal. Do you remember that, Mr. President? The entire Parliament was at that hotel for months and months, and security was not a problem. How come security is now a problem?

Freddie Kissoon made an excellent point when he referred to the mobile Parliament when the PPP was in power. Parliament went to Essequibo and Berbice. With the explanation given by the Coalition Government, I suppose we will never see Parliament meeting in Berbice and Essequibo. Mr. Granger has my support. He is not instinctively dictatorial but he has to be careful of constant blunders and his inability to explain the faults of his government. The latest fault is this one. Mr. Granger could have found several alternatives to the army head office but I don’t think he was interested. I believe he meant well when he chose Camp Ayanganna, but he is too comfortable with his military world and that will pose problems for him.

Name withheld