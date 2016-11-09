Man assaults cop after caught smoking weed -Court hears

A 50-year-old man found himself before a City Court yesterday for allegedly assaulting a police rank after he was caught smoking marijuana by a party of police on mobile patrol at Baramita, North West District.

Kenneth Small, a goldminer, is accused of assaulting Police Constable Mervin Sam, a peace officer acting in the execution of his duties on November 4, at Barama Line, Baramita. It is further alleged that on the same day, Small smoked cannabis (marijuana).

The unrepresented man who pleaded not guilty to the charges was released on a total of $40,000 bail

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers told the court that on the day in question, around 17:00hrs police ranks were on patrol duties in the area when they confronted Small, who was smoking a cigarette-like object.

According to the prosecutor, when the defendant noticed the patrol he attempted to hide the object with the palm of his hands. Jeffers said that the defendant threw the cigarette-like object onto the ground and pushed Constable Sam away when he tried to arrest him and made good his escape.

“Constable Sam took possession of the lighted cigarette-shaped object suspected to be cannabis and took it to the Baramita Police Station, where it was lodged,” Jeffers stated.

Later on in the day, the court was told that the defendant visited the station and proclaimed his innocence, but was arrested and told of the offence of assaulting the police officer.

When asked if he had anything to say, Small claimed that he was kicked and cuffed about the body by the police rank. He said that he walked to the station after Constable Sam left the scene to return with a firearm.

This matter was adjourned until February 6, 2017 and transferred to the Matthew’s Ridge Matthews Court by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.