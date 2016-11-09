Linden could become most successful team at National Schools’ Championships

Only an upset from North Georgetown, its familiar foe, or any other team can prevent Upper Demerara/Kwakwani, District 10, from becoming the most successful team in the history of the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships.

A common rivalry will continue in the coming weeks with the National Schools’ Championships fast approaching. The clash between Upper Demerara/Kwakwani, District 10, Linden, and North Georgetown, District 11 will unfold.

The 56th edition of the National Schools’ Championships, commonly known as ‘Nationals’, will be held at three venues. In fact the theme displayed on the banner this year is “One Week, Three Venues, One Big Championships” for the November 21-25 showdown.

The track and field competition will be held at the National Stadium, Providence from Tuesday, November 22-25. The Opening Ceremony will also be held on November 22 at the Stadium. The swimming competition is set for the National Aquatics Centre, Liliendaal on Monday, November 21 with the cycling event being held concurrently at the National Park.

Linden is the current overall champs, drawing level with North Georgetown on 14 titles last year. It means that in the 56-year history of the Championships, the two teams have won 28 times with Linden looking to become the most successful team this year with 15 titles.

In reality though, there are 13 other Districts in the battle but District 10 poses the biggest chance of winning the title. Known for an ability to produce quality junior athletes, Linden remains high on the hope that it will win overall again.

The team, gifted with great sprinters and field events athletes, will look to Commonwealth Youth finalist, Compton Caesar, to lead the charge. In addition to Caesar, The CARIFTA Games double silver medalist, Chantoba Bright is also expected to make a great impact on the field events in both the long and triple jumps.

Shauntel Hinds takes over the reins from Cassey George and Cassie Kirton in the middle and the distance events, while Kelanie Griffith has been in superb form as well. In the younger age categories, Upper Demerara has found the talented Xanyah Melville and Daniel Williams, who are two upcoming phenoms.

The Games Village will be established on Woolford Avenue. Tutorial High, North Georgetown Primary and Secondary Schools and Richard Ishmael Secondary will house the 15 Districts from across Guyana that will compete at the Championships.

The Games Secretariat has been officially opened at GTU Headquarters, Woolford Avenue with Districts submitting their entries. As at the launch of the Championships last week, only District Nine entry was outstanding. All others were submitted.