IMPLICATIONS FOR GUYANA OF A DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENCY

Editor’s note; for purpose of relevance this letter should have been carried in our edition yesterday, but maybe because of the Devil at work, it missed the deadline. We apologize to Ms. Cambridge

A brief space please, as well as some assistance in this attempt to serve an injunction on History, re the USA 1016 American Elections Campaign; which just happens to be the most entertaining spectacle ever enacted on an international stage. Notwithstanding the fact of various charges the country faces in the court of international public opinion, the USA is still regarded as Leader of the Free World. For this reason, we sit here in Guyana amazed in our minds that right thinking Americans would vote to place Donald Trump in the role of successor to Barack Obama as President of the United States. Personally, I find myself empathizing with those among the national audience who feel nauseated by the possibility, the very idea that the refinement and control that dignified Barrack Obama’s tenure in The White House, could be followed by such unrestrained bigotry and grossness as emanates from Donald Trump, that strident contender for the job.

From where I stand, Donald Trump as President would represent an historic diminution of the U.S. brand, in much the same way as the erstwhile Jagdeo/Ramotar Presidency had affected Guyana’s global image. However, while watching the final episodes of that ‘Theatre of the Absurd’ play out on television all the way over here in our Guyana, the country that can boast of being the only pristine environment of all the remaining tropical rainforests on Planet Earth (Guyana is last of pristine Amazonia), I keep wondering, seriously considering the question – what effect could a Trump Presidency have on us here in Guyana?

The political pundits should have numerous answers and interpretations for that essential question. I trust they’ll not matter after November 8, 2016, when the final results are known. Though the Guyanese audience is powerless to stop Donald Trump’s Presidency, I nonetheless, in these final hours of the show, can’t help watching with trepidation, reflecting on our future prospects in oil…hearing Trump’s words (often repeated) ringing in my ears…giving pause –”We should have remained in Iraq; we should have taken the oil”! From my position, those words alone give reason enough to shout that: ‘NEVER TRUMP’ mantra, in unison with the all those clear thinking American citizens currently voting for a new President.

Joan Cambridge

Chief convening Officer (CCO)

YUKURIBA CREATIVE FARMING COMMUNITY