Hamilton Green 82nd Birthday 9-a-side football starts November 20

Nov 09, 2016

The 82nd birthday 9-a-side football tournament in recognition of former Prime Minister of Guyana

Hamilton Green

Hamilton Green

and Mayor of Georgetown, Hamilton Green, will kick off on November 20 at the Den Amstel ground on the West Demerara. Mr. Green celebrates his birthday today November 9.
The event is organised by Former National Football player and Coach, Lennox Arthur, who has been organising football programmes in honour of Mr. Green’s birth anniversary for over 30 years now.
Twenty-four teams have been invited to compete in the two night tournament which will be played entirely at the Den Amstel ground on the Westside.
Action on Sunday November 20 starts at 3:00pm and all the teams will be in action on opening night with the winners advancing to the second and final night on Sunday November 27 at the same venue.
The opening fixtures will see Golden Grove vs Kuru Kururu, Golden Warriors vs Mocha, Wales vs Grove, Sara Lodge vs West Ruimveldt, Vegae Boys vs Road Warrior, Goed Fortuin vs Sparta Family, Jetty Gunners vs E Field Sophia, Stewartville vs South Sophia, Pouderoyen vs Tucville, Crane vs Alexander Village, Uitvlugt vs Herstelling and Den Amstel vs Soesdyke.
Mr. Green has been an avid sports aficionado over the years and has supported in various ways. Due to his efforts over time, Arthur decided to recognise him on his birthday with a football tournament. Mr. Green served as Prime Minister during the Forbes Burnham PNC government.

