GuySuco must cut the enormous privileges of its managers

Dear Editor,

It is with growing concerns that I am penning this letter to your newspaper, so as to give my view on the sugar industry. With all that is being said and done, we need to understand that the sugar industry is not viable anymore. We the citizens need to understand that it is not this government that is causing the problems in the industry. But we all know of the cut from the EU back in the years that posed a serious threat within. Some of the things that also caused the industry to be in this crisis, is the poor management by the previous government and bad administration from Guysuco management.

Over the past fifteen years or so, workers were denied several packages from the PPP government. GAWU, who we all know is in bed with the PPP, did not represent the rights of the workers in a fair and timely manner. It is my belief that many cases was sold out by the union, all because the President of GAWU is a strong PPP member and MP. As I move around workers reps are telling workers that this government wants to kill the sugar industry. Well those are the same reps that join with GAWU to sellout the rights of the workers over the past years.

Indeed workers deserve better wages\salaries, working conditions and health care. How can an ailing industry that makes no profit expand resources and benefits without money\profit? GAWU and the PPP know that the industry is not profitable long now, but still fooling the workers. How long will the Government continue to bailout Guysuco with billions of dollars on a yearly basis? Can Guyana afford to put all those monies into a dying industry? Will the country generate the amount of revenues needed to keep the industry going?

The time Bharrat Jagdeo and the PPP took to invest billions of dollars on the so-called Skeldon Modernization Project they should have thought of the future of the Industry and the workers. They should have ensured that the monies they spent there on a white elephant be put into a special fund for the workers. We cannot blame the sugar workers for the fall of the industry. We have to blame the leaders of Guysuco over the years for poor management. We cannot continue to have the bad management that is taking place in Guysuco at the moment.

Workers are complaining of being pressured by some managers all because of the change of government. I have received such report from workers at Blairmont Estate over the past months, whereby managers of the estate use all sort of remarks from political to racial towards the workers. They will deny workers their rights to work for a fair wage. GAWU is also doing same by calling unwanted strikes on a regular basis.

Guysuco administrators and the Minister of Agriculture must understand that Estate Managers cannot live a millionaire lifestyle provided by Guysuco, when the sugar workers are crying and the industry is going down. Government especially the Minister of Agriculture must act now by cutting some of the benefits that the managers are enjoying to date in a failed industry. Why is it that a dying Guysuco still have to provide window blinds, gas, slashing of yards, painting of houses, maids, transportation for children, etc. in this crisis for the managers?.

Those managers need to understand that the industry is not viable anymore to provide those facilities. They cannot want to have a huge salary and still have those amenities provided at the cost of the sugar workers. Sugar workers are trying their best to feed their families at this time, but yet managers are enjoying a big life style. Sugar workers understand the crisis in the industry but Guysuco needs to adjust to what is happening. Government needs to cut some of those benefits given to the managers and their families. In this way the industry can endure a little more. Guysuco will save millions per month by doing this.

Guysuco and the Minister of Agriculture need to restructure the management of the industry for the day to day operations. Managers must take up their responsibilities without fear or favor; without any political sidelines and racialism. Managers must work for their dollars in ensuring that the industry is meeting its target. GAWU must stand by the workers and ensure that they work in making their targets so that the industry can meet its tariff. GAWU cannot encourage workers to strike at this time knowing the industry is slowly dying.

I called on Guysuco, GAWU and the Minister of Agriculture to make changes towards the benefits of the managers at the estate. This will help tremendously to keep the industry going. Managers cannot live like kings when their employers are falling apart in a hole. Who will pay them when the employer falls? Where will they get those benefits when their employer falls?

Government needs to seriously start restructuring Guysuco’s management and start diversification slowly. The industry is going and we need to ensure there are alternatives for the workers so they can have an income. I want to applaud the Government for continuing to pump billions of dollars in this dying industry just because of the workers and their families. By doing this it shows that the government does care about the welfare of the workers and their families.

Abel Seetaram

APNU\AFC Regional Councillor

Region 5