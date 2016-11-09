Latest update November 9th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCB/NSSCL 2016…Mohamed leads Parika Salem to EBE Zone title

Nov 09, 2016 Sports 0

….Wilson shines for President College

Azim Mohamed’s century and four wicket haul led Parika Salem to victory over Vergenoegen Secondary in the East Bank Essequibo Zone final in the 2016 edition of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) National Secondary

Azim Mohamed (captain of Parika) receiving trophy from Zaheed Zakier.

Azim Mohamed (captain of Parika) receiving trophy from Zaheed Zakier.

School Cricket League (NSSCL).
Playing at Tuschen ground, Parika Salem were asked to take first strike by Vergenoegen who won the toss. Azim Mohamed’s 103 laid the platform for an imposing total of 209 for eight wickets in just 24 overs. Mohamed’s century included 12 fours and a solitary six. Wazim Mohamed had impressive figures of 5/20 bowling for the Vergenoegen boys.
Vergenoegen, who won their two previous matches comfortably while chasing, would have fancied their chances chasing again. However, the Parika Salem bowlers had other ideas as they quickly wrapped up the Vergenoegen batsmen for just 63 runs in 11.4 overs. Mohamed returned with the ball to take 4/31 to be the leading bowler for Parika Salem.
In an East Coast Demerara Zone fixture, President College cruised to a five wicket victory over Hope Secondary at Enterprise ground. Hope Secondary batted first and were restricted to 148/8 in 25 overs. Cordel Martins top scored with an unbeaten 47, while Rovin Ramsarup contributed 21. Bowling for President’s College, David Wilson took 3/22.
In reply, President College got to their target with relative ease in the 22nd over losing five wickets in the process. David Wilson capped off an impressive all round game by top scoring with 72. Refal Whittington supported well with 29. Bowling for Hope Secondary, Ramsarup had 3/33.

More in this category

Sports

CMRC Final Leg …Superbike category promises scorching showdown

CMRC Final Leg …Superbike category promises scorching showdown

Nov 09, 2016

-top riders arrive from USA, UK for Team Mohamed Motor racing fans are in for thrills and spills while local Superbiker daredevils will have a real opportunity to accurately gauge their respective...
Read More
Diamond Mineral Water 2016 Indoor Hockey Festival launched… Increased prize monies attracting more overseas teams

Diamond Mineral Water 2016 Indoor Hockey Festival...

Nov 09, 2016

Experienced Chanderpaul included, no place for Beaton, Fudadin, Hemraj or Hooper

Experienced Chanderpaul included, no place for...

Nov 09, 2016

National ruggers depart for RAN assignment

National ruggers depart for RAN assignment

Nov 09, 2016

GCB/NSSCL 2016…Mohamed leads Parika Salem to EBE Zone title

GCB/NSSCL 2016…Mohamed leads Parika Salem...

Nov 09, 2016

Linden could become most successful team at National Schools’ Championships

Linden could become most successful team at...

Nov 09, 2016

Fitness Express and Bumper to Bumper support bodybuilders

Fitness Express and Bumper to Bumper support...

Nov 09, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch