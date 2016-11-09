GCB/NSSCL 2016…Mohamed leads Parika Salem to EBE Zone title

Latest update November 9th, 2016 12:55 AM
….Wilson shines for President College
Azim Mohamed’s century and four wicket haul led Parika Salem to victory over Vergenoegen Secondary in the East Bank Essequibo Zone final in the 2016 edition of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) National Secondary
School Cricket League (NSSCL).
Playing at Tuschen ground, Parika Salem were asked to take first strike by Vergenoegen who won the toss. Azim Mohamed’s 103 laid the platform for an imposing total of 209 for eight wickets in just 24 overs. Mohamed’s century included 12 fours and a solitary six. Wazim Mohamed had impressive figures of 5/20 bowling for the Vergenoegen boys.
Vergenoegen, who won their two previous matches comfortably while chasing, would have fancied their chances chasing again. However, the Parika Salem bowlers had other ideas as they quickly wrapped up the Vergenoegen batsmen for just 63 runs in 11.4 overs. Mohamed returned with the ball to take 4/31 to be the leading bowler for Parika Salem.
In an East Coast Demerara Zone fixture, President College cruised to a five wicket victory over Hope Secondary at Enterprise ground. Hope Secondary batted first and were restricted to 148/8 in 25 overs. Cordel Martins top scored with an unbeaten 47, while Rovin Ramsarup contributed 21. Bowling for President’s College, David Wilson took 3/22.
In reply, President College got to their target with relative ease in the 22nd over losing five wickets in the process. David Wilson capped off an impressive all round game by top scoring with 72. Refal Whittington supported well with 29. Bowling for Hope Secondary, Ramsarup had 3/33.
