Fitness Express and Bumper to Bumper support bodybuilders

The highly anticipated Stage of Champions, which will feature bodybuilders and men’s

physique exponents from Guyana being challenged by their counterparts from Trinidad, Suriname and Barbados among other countries, received the support of Fitness Express and Bumper to Bumper.

Promoter of the event, Videsh Sookram who is also the Organising Secretary of the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) which has sanctioned the Show along with the Caribbean Body Building and Fitness Federation said he is grateful to both entities for their support.

Janet Alphonso of Bumper to Bumper and Jamie Mc Donald of Fitness Express both noted their delight at being able to support the show which is set for the Theatre Guild, Parade Street on Saturday November 19th, 2016.