Experienced Chanderpaul included, no place for Beaton, Fudadin, Hemraj or Hooper

Miller to lead Jamaica, Trevon Griffith included

By Sean Devers

The Rayon Griffith led National selection panel has come up a Jaguars’ team to face Jamaica Scorpions from Friday at Providence which has not too many surprises and includes five players with Test experience including

the experienced Shiv Chanderpaul.

The team also includes four players who were a part of the West Indies ‘A’ team squad which toured Sri Lanka. Leon Johnson will hope to lead Guyana to a third straight title, while ‘A’ team left-hander Vishaul Singh is again the Vice-Captain.

Pacer Ronsford Beaton and batsman Assad Fudadin who were also in Sri Lanka with the ‘A’ were not selected as was Chanderpaul Hemraj, the leading run scorer in the GCB three-day League or off-spinner Eon Hooper, who claimed the most wickets in the League and also had a five-wicket haul in the practice match which was used to pick the team.

Chanderpaul will have another chance to bat with his son in First-Class cricket since 20-year-old opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul has also been selected.

Shiv Chanderpaul has 17 centuries and 27 fifties for Guyana in 74 First-Class matches for Guyana since making his debut in 1992 and the 42-year-old former West Indies Captain will hope to be the glue that holds the middle order together.

Johnson, last season’s leading run-scorer, will expect support from Singh, the two Chanderpauls, Rajendra Chandrika, West Indies U-19 Captain Shemron Hetymer, Raymon Reifer and Anthony Bramble.

The slow nature of the Providence track caused the selectors to pick only two pacers in Keon Joseph and left-arm seamer Reifer. Without an off-spinner, all three slow bowlers spin the ball away from the right-handers since Bishoo, Permaul and Gudakesh Motie have been selected.

Jaguars team: Leon Johnson (Captain), Vishaul Singh (Vice Captain), Rajendra Chandrika, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Anthony Bramble, Veerasammy Permaul, Devendra Bishoo, Gudakesh Motie, Keon Joseph, Christopher Barnwell, Esuan Crandon (Coach), Rayon Griffith (Assistant Coach/Manager), Beverley Nelson (Physio)

Scorpion’s team: Nikita Miller (Captain), John Campbell, Trevon Griffith, Devon Thomas, Jermaine Blackwood, Brandon King, Shacaya Thomas, Andre McCarthy, Chadwick Walton, Damion Jacobs, Derval Green, Marquino Mindley, Jason Dawes, Robert Samuels (Coach), David Bernard (Fitness Trainer), Matthew Parchment (Physiotherapist)