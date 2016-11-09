Diamond Mineral Water 2016 Indoor Hockey Festival launched… Increased prize monies attracting more overseas teams

With prize monies expected to exceed over US$8,000, this year’s Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival promises to be one of the most exciting to be staged since its inauguration in 2004.

This was disclosed to the media by President of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Philip Fernandes, during the Launch of this year’s event which was conducted at the Georgetown Cricket Club Pavilion yesterday.

Also present at the occasion were Platinum and Gold sponsors Demerara Distillers Ltd and Ansa McAl under their Diamond Mineral Water and Carib Beer brands respectively.

The representatives were Larry Wills and Robert Hiscock, who both made remarks about their entities involvement over the years.

The annual event which is being staged for the twelfth time will be played from November 24-27, at the National Gymnasium and according to the GHB President over seventeen teams are confirmed to participate.

They include eight from overseas one of which is the Ball Washers from Washington in the USA that will be making their debut in the competition along with some from Canada and Trinidad and Tobago.

Fernandes in his remarks confirmed that the Festival is the longest running indoor event in the sport in the Caribbean and certainly ranks among the longest in both the indoor and outdoor formats as well.

He added that the event continues to attract countries from the Caribbean and North America and pointed to it as being pivotal in maintaining the level of hockey development in the country.

Fernandes then highlighted the role of the sponsors, making special mention of DDL under its Diamond Mineral Water brand that has been with the Festival since the start, adding that the event’s success is due to the support offered by the Company.

The GHB Head was equally delighted with the support given by Ansa McAl under its Carib Beer brand which has been responsible for the reviving interest shown in the veterans’ category.

According to him, the popularity of this category is of such that they are usually the first teams to confirm participation every year.

Additionally, Fernandes extended thanks to the National Sports Commission (NSC) and Director of Sport Christopher Jones for the entity’s general support over the years and the infrastructural work that was done to improve the general outlook of the facility.

Wills in his presentation said that it was indeed been a pleasure working with the GHB and they continue to be encouraged by the manner in which the Festival is run and urged the general public to come out and support the event.

He then congratulated the GHB for successful execution of the tournament over so many years.

Hiscock in his remarks said Carib was incredibly happy to be on board once again, while also congratulating the Board for year after year pulling off a successful event.

Meanwhile, the winners of the Men’s and Women’s categories will receive US $3,000 each with the runner-up teams to get US$500, while the Vets winners will collect US$500 and runners-up prizes.