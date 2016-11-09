Latest update November 9th, 2016 12:15 AM

Cops nab burglar who broke into Bartica Deputy Mayor's store

Nov 09, 2016

Police have captured the prime suspect in last Sunday’s $3.2M burglary at a store

Some of the recovered items.

owned by Bartica’s Deputy Mayor, Ms. Kamal Persaud.
It was between 3:00hrs and 5:00hrs on Sunday that burglars broke into the Variety Store, located at First Avenue, Bartica, via an eastern window, on the upper flat of the building.
The burglars carted off jewellery, electronic appliances and gadgets, including cellular phones and an assortment of other items.
A release from the Police Public Relations Department stated that diligent work by ranks of the Guyana Police Force led to the arrest of a 34-year-old Berbician, in Bartica early yesterday morning.
“At the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of some of the stolen articles, including of a cellular phone and pieces of jewellery, which were positively identified by its owner.
Later, the suspect took investigators to a house where he handed over almost 85 percent of the stolen items. He has since given the lawmen vital information as to where the remaining items can be retrieved,” the release said.
He will be charged soon.

