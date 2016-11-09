Business Ministry to construct state of the art laboratory to improve quality standards

The Ministry of Business plans to construct and equip a state of the art laboratory as part of its 2016-2020 strategic plan. According to the final report of the Ministry’s plan, the laboratory is a step further in providing improved quality standards of products by strengthening the national quality infrastructure.

According to the plan, the laboratory is expected to provide calibration, verification and testing services in mass, temperature, force, pressure, length, static volume, electrical quantities, electrical energy as well as testing services in building materials.

These materials include textiles and garments, energy efficiency, non-metallic materials and general electrical and mechanical testing.

The report did not specify where the SAL will be erected. However, the Ministry plans to develop a resource policy which will ensure recruitment, development and retention of staff for the laboratory and the network of inspection, testing and certification bodies.

To improve the country’s capacity, holistically, the Ministry plans to improve the competence of all national laboratories as well as the designing of a model for collaboration among them to increase efficiency of services offered.

Further, there are plans to expand the existing Product Certification Scheme to include locally manufactured products prioritized for exports, management systems and service standards to encourage the implementation of existing standards.

The GNQI is an initiative which was part of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards launched in 2012. At that time consultations were held to ensure local products comply with regional and international guidelines.

The aim is to improve quality of goods and services through partnerships with government, consumers and industry, through a process of standardisation.

In 2014 the GNBS held a meeting in collaboration with CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality. At that time, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the then Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Dhaneshwar Deonarine, said that the GNBS was working towards identifying testing and metrology facilities required to ensure products are tested by an accredited laboratory which is accepted globally.

The coalition of A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance for Change government is now looking to make the much needed infrastructure a reality. The construction of the SAL is part of the Ministry’s objective to increase sustainable private sector investment through the design and implementation of a national investment strategy and safeguarding competitive markets.