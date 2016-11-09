Bandits snatch Alesie payroll in Harbour Bridge ambush

Latest update November 9th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Ruimzeight Rice Processors Incorporated (Alesie), is once again counting its losses after one of its staffer and a taxi-driver, were robbed at gunpoint yesterday afternoon in the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Bus Stop on the eastern side of the link.
According to reports, the staffer – who requested anonymity – had just uplifted the company’s payroll from a City bank. The staffer hailed a known taxi driver to transport her to the company’s headquarters on the West Coast of Demerara.
It was some time around 16:30hrs at the bridge when the duo was robbed. An eyewitness reported that a motorcar bearing licence plate number PSS 7213 pulled up to the taxi where a lone gunman exited the vehicle and began his assault on the taxi-driver.
The driver was reportedly gun-butted several times to the head as the gunman specifically requested the “envelope with the US$”.
The matter was reported at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police station and investigations are still ongoing.
Back in April this year, six heavily armed gunmen managed to gain entry into the Alesie compound minutes after midnight, overpowered the two on-duty guards and carted off $3M and other valuables. The guards were duct-taped and beaten during the ordeal.
