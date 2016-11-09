Alness pensioner, grandchildren pinned after house collapses

An 89-year-old woman is counting her lucky stars after the home she lived in the majority of her life crumbled to the ground early Sunday morning, with her and her grandchildren still inside.

Glady’s Fraser, 89, a pensioner of lot 131 Third Street, Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice spoke to Kaieteur News amidst her pain at losing her home.

She told this publication that she was resting in her bedroom when she suddenly heard, “crook, crook, crook, braps. Me seh dis child dead because the wardrobe was next to she”. She was referring to her three-month pregnant granddaughter who lives with her. According to the woman she heard her granddaughter scream when she yelled for her and her two great grand-children who were also in the house, to run out. Fraser told this publication that neighbours and relatives ran over and had to break a wall to get out her two great grandchildren ages ranging from 18 months to 10 years old, herself and her pregnant grand-daughter. Luckily, no-one was injured.

She stated, “Me na hear a ting like a breeze but like the post separate and the house fall”. The pensioner through tears stated, “I must say thank you to Jesus that it did not fall in the night because I don’t know what would have happened.” She stated that it was a one-bedroom house but one she lived in with comfort and worked hard to get.

When asked how life has been without her home since Sunday the distressed woman said, “Ow gal. Me lay down, meh na able sleep,” with tears trickling down her cheeks as she gazed into the horizon contemplating her next move.

The 89-year-old is currently staying with her grandson who lives in the same yard but on a separate lot. She stated that she has a room to sleep in but, “yuh know yuh own is yuh own.” She stated that the house was bought in the early 80’s, fully furnished.

The pensioner is seeking assistance to rebuild her home so that she may live in comfort once again. “If me get assistance me can able fuh do something. Me get the place and nobody na even come fuh search dem board fa see wat good and wat na good fuh use fa build back”.

Her furniture, appliances and other household items are currently kept in the bottom flat of her grandson’s home.

Persons desirous of assisting in any way they can may do so on contact numbers 675-2038 and 674-3532. She is pleading for the public’s assistance.