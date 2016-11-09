A track record of failure after failure

Dear Editor,

The consistent failures and lack of performance by the Town Clerk of Georgetown Mr. Royston King, should come as no surprise to the Deputy Mayor Mr. Sherod Duncan, but then again, I guess that maybe the Deputy Mayor is unacquainted with the gentleman, and thus unfamiliar with his lack of initiative and poor management capacity in the past that remains unchanged.

If one were to trace King’s work history which began as an office assistant with the Inland Revenue Department years ago, one would realize that since that time he was under the accusation of under-performance among other things. King’s propensity for bent administrative performance began when he entered the Georgetown Municipality where his father was employed as a security guard, and his unimpressive work history can be continued to be traced from here.

Whilst functioning in the Public Relations Department, City Hall enjoyed the most damaging negative press in its history. It seems that King did not realize that negative press coverage would have a profound effect on the Council’s ability to do business with the citizenry, its suppliers etc. because of damage to its reputation. He was more caught up trying to make his bosses look bad so that he could take over.

Then King tried his hand at being a Public Relations Consultant for the Guyana Police Force. That was a complete disaster, as he made the public become more unwilling to cooperate with the police and failed to secure and maintain the respect of the public for the police. Needless to say he was let go there also.

He then did a stint at the University of Guyana as a part time lecturer with no greater success. His attempts at other gigs such as hosting a television programme he called ‘Global Perspective’ and running a non-governmental organization called The Environmental Community Health Organisation (ECHO), all colossal letdowns and failures.

Just look at the much touted ‘Green Conference and Expo’ that was held last year. After millions and millions were pumped into this much hyped event with a topical theme, regrettably it turned out to be just another catastrophe. Clearly King has not found his ‘Zone of Genius’ of course that is if he has one, he has not defined or knows what success is. He has surrounded himself with the wrong people. He constantly messes up, drops the ball, and has epic failures. By now his career at the Council should have long been over but instead he is being propped up, which is a disaster for Georgetown.

Deodarie Putulal