Young Colts to represent Guyana at 3×3 Caribbean Basketball Championships

Colts’s United Under-17 team will represent Guyana at the upcoming Lesser Antilles 3×3

Basketball Championships after winning the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) qualification tournament on Burnham Court on Sunday.

GABF Vice-President, Michael Singh congratulated his team on their achievement on Sunday, “Congrats to Colts U-17 on winning GABF 3×3 Competition; they will represent Guyana at an upcoming 3×3 Caribbean tournament,” Singh said.

The Young Colts comprised Stanton Rose, Jonathan Mangra, Timothy Thompson and Jamal Willes and played unbeaten in the 15-team event, comprising teams from around the country. It will be Guyana first trip to the Caribbean U-17 tournament.