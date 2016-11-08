Young Colts to represent Guyana at 3×3 Caribbean Basketball Championships

Latest update November 8th, 2016 12:55 AM
Colts’s United Under-17 team will represent Guyana at the upcoming Lesser Antilles 3×3
Basketball Championships after winning the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) qualification tournament on Burnham Court on Sunday.
GABF Vice-President, Michael Singh congratulated his team on their achievement on Sunday, “Congrats to Colts U-17 on winning GABF 3×3 Competition; they will represent Guyana at an upcoming 3×3 Caribbean tournament,” Singh said.
The Young Colts comprised Stanton Rose, Jonathan Mangra, Timothy Thompson and Jamal Willes and played unbeaten in the 15-team event, comprising teams from around the country. It will be Guyana first trip to the Caribbean U-17 tournament.
Nov 08, 2016-Old Fort, GCC Vintage also in winners’ row The Pepsi Hikers entertained the crowd on the final night of the GTT National Indoor Championships with a master class of hockey ending with an 8-1...
Nov 08, 2016
Nov 08, 2016
Nov 08, 2016
Nov 08, 2016
Nov 08, 2016
Nov 08, 2016
In quite a number of columns, I have expanded on the concept made popular in political theory in the seventies by the... more
A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. What this means in practical terms is that the burden of proving... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For over 12 years, the governments of Antigua and Barbuda and the United States have been involved... more
In the run up to the May 11, 2015 elections in Guyana I saw how active young people were. In just about every part of... more