Speed Boat crowned Guyana Softball Cup Open champs, Floodlight take Masters title

Mike’s Wellwoman are female winners

By Zaheer Mohamed

Speed Boat defeated defending champions Regal by five wickets to win the Open final

while Floodlight overcame Fishermen by eight wickets to capture the Masters’ crown when the sixth edition of the Guyana Softball Cup concluded on Sunday night at the Demerara Cricket Club.

Regal posted 172 all out in 19.5 overs after they were inserted in front of a large and colourful crowd. Openers Richard Latif and Navin Singh added 33 in three overs before Latif was run out for five, while Singh went for 16.

Steady bowling by Speed Boat restricted the scoring somewhat, but Patrick Rooplall who top scored with 33, Sachin Singh 31 and Safraz Esau 20, boosted the batting before Kishore Smith, who took three wickets in the 12, over pegged back the defending champions. Extras contributed 37 as Smith finished with 4-33 and Mark Harold 2-19.

Speed Boat lost a few early wickets including that of Amrit Rai and Lennox Marks; both went cheaply as Regal who were without one of their key players, Chien Gittens, bowled and fielded well looked certain of retaining their title. At the half way stage of their innings, Speed Boat were in a spot of bother at 100-5. However,

Wazir Hussain and Travis Drakes consolidated to steady the chase with level-headed batting. The duo safely negotiated some testing bowling from Regal especially that of Martin Dutchin, arguably that fastest bowler in the tournament, as they added an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 73 to take their team home, finishing on 173-5 in 18.2 overs. The left-handed Hussain scored 45 not out, while Drakes made 37. Safraz Karim had earlier made 23 as Dutchin, Tyrone Sanasie, Latif, Ameer Nizamudeen and Sewchand Budhu took one wicket each.

In the Masters final, Fishermen XI scored 116-8, batting first. Satrohan Seeraj made 26 and Lionel Persaud 18; Ramo Malone claimed 2-8, Manoj Arjune 2-13 and Ramesh Narine 2-20.

Floodlight responded with 119-2 in 17.5 overs. Ricky Deonarain struck 39 not out, Yunnis Yusuf made 27 and Ramo Malone 24 not out. Seeraj had 2-19.

Mike’s Wellwoman beat Trophy Stall Angels by 25 runs in the female final. Batting first, Wellwoman got 79-4 in 10 overs with Latoya Smith scoring 35 and Joan Vansertima 15. Nicola Leacock had 2-12. Trophy Stall Angels were bowled out for 54 in 7.4 overs in reply. June Ogle made 13; Amanda Bob Semple snared 4-14, Smith 3-12 and Shemelle Mc Donald 3-14.

Earlier, Wellwoman beat 4R Lioness while Trophy Stall Angles overcame Blue Divas in their respective semi final games.

Amrit Rai who scored the only century in the open segment, Keemo Paul of Parika Warriors (5-33) vs Regal, Budhu (5-17) vs Parika Warriors and Avenash Dhaniram (5-38) vs Corriverton were all rewarded for their efforts.

In the Masters segment, Jagdesh Persaud of Fishermen (105* and 108) vs New York and Albion respectively, Kayume Mohamed of Florida Guyana Hope (105*) vs Tristate Masters, T. Fernandez (132*) of New York vs Ontario, Dharmendra Mohabir of New York (5-32) vs Wellman also took home prizes.

Amrit Rai who scored 145 runs and Jagdesh Persaud with 245 runs and one wicket were the MVPs for the Open and Masters’ categories respectively; both received a diamond engraved cricket bat pendant compliments of Steve’s Jewellery. Malone took the player of the match in the Masters’ game; Kishore Smith was voted the man-of-the-match in the Open final, while Latoya Smith was given the player of the match in the Female final.

Speed Boat pocketed a trophy and $800,000, Regal a trophy and $200,000, Floodlight a trophy and $600,000, Fishermen a trophy and $150,000, Wellwoman a trophy and $50,000 and Trophy Stall Angels a trophy and $25,000.

The competition was sponsored by WJ Enterprise, Rohan Auto Spares, Clear Waters, Trophy Stall, Mike’s Pharmacy, Survival, Rubis Guyana, Steve’s Jewellery, A and R Geewanranis Inc, Stag Beer and Busta.