Rockaway All stars beat Hyde Park by eight wickets

Rockaway All stars defeated Hyde Park of Parika by eight wickets when the teams

The winning Rockaway All stars team. (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

The winning Rockaway All stars team. (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

collided in a 25-over fixture played at the Everest Cricket Club on Saturday night.
Hyde Park decided to bat and posted 154 all out in 25 overs. They were put on the back foot early having lost Mark Braithwaite run out without scoring and Yugister Bachan for eight. But Looknauth Chinkoo and Ricardo Adams steadied the innings somewhat with a stand of 34 before Adams went for 21, while Chinkoo was dismissed for 23. Brian Hurbert made 23 while Sase Narine 14, Ryan Adams 12, Ucil Armstrong 12 and Travis Drakes 10 helped boosted their total. Saheed Mohamed claimed 4-8; Kamesh Yadram had 3-24 while skipper Hafeez Ali also picked up two wickets.
Rockaway All stars responded with 155-2 in 18 overs. Bhaskar Yadram stroked 55 to earn the man-of-the-match award, while Chanderpaul Hemraj made 54. The pair added 97 for the opening stand to put their team on course. After they both retired, David Latchaya was run out for seven while Kamesh Yadram went for 10. Avenash Poonsammy 10 not out and T. Andrews with eight then saw Rockaway All stars home. Drakes had one wicket.
President of the Everest CC Rajesh Singh congratulated the winners and thanked both teams for participating. He added that this was the first hardball game to be played under lights at the venue and the club will be looking to host more such games. (Zaheer Mohamed)

