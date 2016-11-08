Musician’s property damaged by driver who ran into utility pole

Latest update November 8th, 2016 12:55 AM

Nov 08, 2016

On October 23, last, a driver reportedly drove into a utility pole in front of musician Moonieraj Singh’s residence located at 1433 Section D Block X, Diamond Housing Scheme.
The accident resulted in the pole breaking in half and damaging the musician’s instruments and two laptop computers, as well as rendering the entire street without electrcity. Singh stated that he was not in the country at the time of the accident, but learnt of the damage done when he returned.
The driver of the car was said to be under the influence, and also unlicensed. The matter was reported to the Diamond/Grove Police Station.
Singh stated that he is seeking compensation in lieu of the damaged equipment. He said that he had actually rented the equipment and that his daughter who is a University of Guyana student would have lost all of her work.
Singh said that the NDC should try to get speed bumps in the street, for the safety of everyone. He said that GPL would have fixed the pole the very next day.

