Keep sweet wid de DPP

Nov 08, 2016

De poor DPP get ketch in de middle. If she shut she eye, somebody gun knock she and if she keep she eye open somebody gun jook she in de eye. Basil Willy seh how she not sending prosecutors to deal wid matters of people who try to defraud de government.
De woman seh that she always sending people when she got any. She point out how she got some prosecuting that Minister and she sidekick. De woman issue a statement and dem reporters put she in de middle of a clash wid Basil Willy. Dem seh how she call him a liar.
Is true that she didn’t use dem words but when you twist up you mouth and talk dem got smart people who know wha you mean. Dem boys seh that although she never call Basil Willy a liar she use fancy language.
Dem boys seh that Anil de Chat 3 now get into de story. He seh how de government charging people. Only de other day Soulja Bai seh that government can’t charge nobody, that such a thing is left to de police.
But de Chat 3 seh that de government charging. Dem boys seh that if de government had de power to charge nuff people woulda deh in de jail by now. And Soulja Bai know that if he do stupidness de DPP can walk in de court and stop de trial.
She is de one who seh charge dem people fuh de GMC fraud. She is de one who seh charge de minister and she is de one who gun seh walk light pun de Pradoville matter.
Talk half and don’t fret de DPP

