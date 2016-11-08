GuySuCo labourer charged with killing Belvedere granny

Appearing at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court yesterday, before Magistrate Alex Moore was Jainarine Balgobin aka (‘Payo’), GUYSUCO labourer of 370 Belvedere South, Corentyne Berbice.

Balgobin was charged with murdering Bhumatie Deolall, 53, of 351 Fifth Street, Belvedere, Corentyne, Berbice on November 2, last. He was charged and remanded to prison. He is to make his next court appearance at the Albion Magistrate’s Court on December 12, next.

As Balgobin exited the courtroom a look of complete sadness fell upon his face. He seemed remorseful of the act he committed.

When reporters asked, “Did you do it?” Balgobin answered in the affirmative. Later he said that he was in doubt.. The GUYSUCO labourer seemed to be in a “daze” as he was carried off to prison where he will remain.

Reports are that Balgobin went to a “Madrass Temple” situated next door to his house and removed a machete from the altar. He reportedly went over to Deolall’s yard and called her out. Then he chopped her neck almost severing her head from her body.

She then slumped in a corner as she breathed her last breath. He allegedly walked back over to the “Temple” and rested the machete back on the altar where he found it.

Balgobin was reported to have walked back over to his home as if he had committed no crime, but was subsequently held by his brother-in-law until the authorities arrived and arrested him.