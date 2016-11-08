Guyana Chess Federation Senior National Qualifiers…Young brigade demonstrates early offensive in aggressive start to activities

It is still early days yet in the National Seniors Chess Qualifiers and where the consensus is in favour of any one of the seasoned players assuming the helm, it seems as though the underdogs also have their eyes riveted on the prestigious prize. Several of them turned in flawless performances and started the tournament on a high when the first pawn was moved in the tournament at the National Resource Center, Woolford Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Three of them, Davion Mars, Calvin Giddings and Chino Chung played outstandingly and have ended the day on two points apiece.

Mars took care of Jaden Taylor in his first sitting then returned to dispose of Shazeeda Rahim later in the day. Giddings dominated Joshua Ferdinand in the morning session and then returned in the afternoon to win from Joshua Gopaul. Chung’s first victim was Akili Theophil, while he also won from Rashad Hussain to finish the day on 2 points.

Former senior chess champion, Candidate Master (CM), Taffin Khan, also signaled his intention and disposed of both of his opponents, Aravinda Singh and Roberto Neto to send an ominous message to reigning champion, CM Wendell Muesa that retaining the title would not be that easy; he finished the day on 2 points.

Khan was not the only top player to register wins since several other competitors also retained their form to end the day on a similar amount of points. Anthony Drayton, also a former junior chess champion, defeated Joshua Gopaul and veteran player, David Khan, to also stay among the front runners; Gopaul also surrendered his second game to Calvin Giddings, while David Khan repaired the damage of his loss to Drayton with a win over Nellisha Johnson.

Woman Candidate Master (WCM), Maria Varona Thomas benefitted from a bye in the first sitting before extending her tally to two points in the second sitting after defeating Frankie Farley; the later player had started the tournament on a positive note after scoring a win over Andre Jagnandan.

In other results, Rahim won from Jessica Callender, Arvinda Singh rebounded from her loss to Taffin Khan to win from Kriskoff Persaud. The latter player also surrendered a game to Neto.

Neto and WCM, Sheriffa Ali were among the front runners in the just concluded junior championships but the recent trend has seen major upsets none more apparent than Saeed Anwar’s ascension to the top of the heap of that tournament. Indeed, it is early days yet but the (early) rise of the underdogs has set the scene for such possibilities.

The tournament is being competed on a Round Robin format and will resume sometime during the week. The organizers said that the current venue will be unavailable and they are scouting a replacement before ascertaining the next playing days.

Meusa, who recently secured his transfer from Barbados Chess Federation to the local entity, will aspire to retain the crown for the third time. He has chalked up a FIDE rating of 1967 and is the highest local FIDE rated player.